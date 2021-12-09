Osamu Menéndez and Yory Gómez dedicate a song to Cuban emigrants: “Another dawn”

A new version of the song “Another Dawn”, composed in 1997 by Cuban musicians Osamu Menendez and Iván Latour, was released this Monday with a An emotional video clip featuring the presence of a dozen Cuban artists and athletes residing in the United States.

Played by Osamu himself and by his partner, the actress and singer Yory gomez, “Another Dawn” describes the pain of Cuban emigrants and the separation of families, which reaches its climax in the final scene of the clip, adding the nostalgia of families condemned to inhabit two different shores.

Amid tears and applause, last Sunday several personalities of Cuban culture and sports living in Miami joined to support the official presentation of the issue.

The theme was conceived during a tour of Latour and Menéndez in Spain when they were part of the rock group Havana, and it was the product of “mixed feelings, of being outside of Cuba seeing beautiful things and also with the sadness of knowing that your family did not. he’s having a good time, ”said Osamu, son of the late actress Adria Santana and the musician Pablo Menéndez, founder and director of the Mezcla group.

In recent statements to TelemundoYory Gómez expressed his desire for Cuba to be different, and recalled that there are many people who still cannot even return to the island, even though that will always be their country.

Participation in this topic is “an opportunity to contribute and say something. That it is enough, that it is already well, and that it is time for that to change, for it to end, “said the Cuban actor and composer. Alberto Pujol.

“It is the way that artists have to be able to talk about what is happening in our country, to be able to somehow let people know how we feel about the situation in the country at this moment,” said the Cuban actress, also. Rachel Cruz.

In addition to those mentioned, the actors Jorge Ferdecaz and Dianelis Brito, the former player Enriquito Díaz and the singer Malena Burke, among others, also took part in the video clip.

“Another dawn” joins the repertoire of musical themes of different genres that during the last year have advocated for a change in Cuba.

The significance of the topic “Homeland and life”, released at the beginning of 2021, and recent winner of the Latin Grammy for Song of the year and Best urban song, has served as an impetus and motivation to a growing list of Cuban composers and performers to launch political and social musical themes.

