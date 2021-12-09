Pediatrician Elbi Morla Báez receives the 2021 National Medicine Award

The pediatrician, writer and researcher Elbi Morla Baez, member of the Education Commission of the Academy of Sciences of the Dominican Republic (ACRD), received this Wednesday the National Medicine Award of the Dominican Republic 2021.

According to a press release, the award was presented during a ceremony held in the auditorium of the Ney Arias Lora Traumatological Hospital, where the most notable figures from the scientific and social world of the country attended.

The president, ideologist and founder of the Prize, Sergio R. Solís Tavera, highlighted that in these 25 years the seeds of study, exercise, teaching, research, publications and social work have been sown in the country’s health class , raising the self-esteem of health men and women.

He explained that thousands of children from all social strata, basically the most humble, have found in Dr. Morla Báez, a refuge to calm their pain, mitigate its impacts and win the war against diseases, many of those incapacitating and even fatal.

He pointed out that the act is a tribute to solemnity and respect for the exemplary medical career as a researcher, professor of medical specialists in the area of ​​pediatrics, through a solid structure of scientific teaching, with a mission that he has carried out during years.

Dr. Elbi Morla Báez expressed that the true deserving of this award are their parents, both deceased, who taught them ethical and moral behavior, as well as their family members, teachers, co-workers, who played a fundamental role for development. of their life.

In the activity received a certificate of honor, the Ney Arias Lora Traumatological Hospital and doctors Alejandro Pichardo Pantaleón and Milena Cabrera, obstetrician-gynecologist and pediatrician, respectively, the latter Number Members of the ACRD.

In addition, distinguished doctors of the society, Felipe Román, Eddy Pérez Then, Julio Landrón, Carlos Ramírez Suero, Bautista Javier and Rafael Vásquez García were declared.

Tecnomed Caribbean, a company that sells medical and veterinary equipment in the country, was recognized as a distinguished health institution.