Pope Francis said that sex outside of marriage is not the gravest sin

Pope Francis spoke to the press on the plane back from a trip to Greece.

The Pope Francisco said that the sex outside of marriage “it is not the gravest sin“.

“The sins of the flesh are not the gravest,” the 84-year-old pontiff said Monday during a press conference aboard the papal plane.

The pride and hatred are “the most serious”His Holiness added.

Francis made the comment in response to a question about the Archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, who resigned In the past week for an “ambiguous” relationship with a woman.

Although Aupetit, 70, denied that the relationship was sexual (Catholic priests take vows of celibacy), he resigned to prevent the rumors from damaging the Church.

A spokeswoman for the diocese said at the time that “he had an ambiguous behavior with a person he was very close to,” adding that “it was not a love relationship, nor a sexual one.

“When gossip grows, grows, grows and diminishes a person’s reputation, that man will not be able to officiate … and that is an injustice,” said Francisco.

“That is why I accepted Aupetit’s resignation, not at the altar of truth, but at the altar of hypocrisy,” the Pope said on the plane back from a trip to Greece.

“I wonder, what did Aupetit do that was so serious that he had to resign? If we do not know the accusation, we cannot condemn ”, added the Pope, urging journalists to investigate.

He said Aupetit had been convicted of “public opinion rumors. But what did he do? We do not know anything”.

However, the Pope made reference to a violation of the sixth commandment, the prohibition of adultery, saying that “it was not total, but small caresses and massages that he gave his secretary.

“That is a sin. But it is not the most serious because the sins of the flesh are not the most serious, “he said.

He added: “Aupetit is a sinner. As I am, as Peter, the bishop in whom Christ founded his Church ”.

In a statement last week, when the pope accepted his resignation, Aupetit said he wanted “to protect the diocese from the division that always causes suspicion and loss of confidence.”

In response to a separate question, the Pope called for caution in the ‘interpretation’ of a damning report on child sexual abuse by French Catholic clergy, saying that a ‘historical situation’ must be seen in context.

A landmark investigation overseen by an independent commission confirmed in October extensive sexual abuse of minors by priests in France from the 1950s to 2020.

“When we do this type of study, we must be attentive to the interpretation we make of it,” said the pontiff.

“The abuse 100 years ago, 70 years ago, it was brutality. But the way it was lived is not the same as it is today, “he said.

“For example, in the case of abuse in the church, the attitude was to cover it up, an attitude that unfortunately still exists today in a large number of families.”

He added that the “historical situation” must be interpreted with the standards of the time.

The pope, who after the report was released, expressed his ‘shame’, revealed that he had not read it himself, but would discuss it with the French bishops when they visit him later this month.

Dealing with the spate of revelations about sexual abuse by priests was one of the greatest challenges Francis faced when he was elected pope in 2013. Francois Devaux, director of a victims’ association in France, expressed his disbelief at the “harrowing” lack of interest of the Pope in the French investigation.

