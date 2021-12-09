Presence in Cuba of the Omicron variant of SARS-COV-2 ›Cuba against Covid-19› Granma confirmed

As the population has been informed, from the appearance of the Omicron variant of the SARS-COV-2 virus, epidemiological surveillance measures were increased in our country on international travelers, with emphasis on those from countries that have reported cases of this variant.

On November 27, a traveler, a health worker, arrived in the country from Mozambique, asymptomatic, moving to Pinar del Río, the province where he resides. On November 28, he presented a low-grade fever and a sore throat, going immediately to the Health area, performing an antigen test that was positive and entering, according to the established protocol, at the León Cuervo Rubio Hospital. That same day, RT-PCR was performed, resulting in positive for SARS-COV-2, and the sample was sent to the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine for sequencing. After five days of evolution of the patient in the hospital, evolutionary PCR-RT is performed, which is negative and he is discharged asymptomatic.

Yesterday the sequencing of the positive sample was concluded, confirming the Omicron variant of the SARS-VOC-2. As a result of the epidemiological study, 16 extra-domiciliary and two intra-domiciliary contacts were identified, which are asymptomatic and negative to the RT-PCR performed.

Epidemiological surveillance is maintained on contacts, the community and the strengthening of international sanitary control measures.