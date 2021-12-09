Promoter Bob Arum celebrates the exaltation of Miguel Cotto: “He is one of the best boxers of our time”

Turning 90 today, Wednesday, the Top Rank promoter, Bob arum, he remembers very well the moment when he hesitated to sign the Puerto Rican Miguel Cotto as a professional in 2000.

His stepson and president of the boxing company, Todd DeBuff, recommended making the pact after seeing the cagüeño in an amateur tournament in Korea despite being eliminated in the first round.

“I asked him what was the rush to sign it. Todd told me he was going to be a great professional. So I was a bit skeptical “Arum recalled in a phone call with The new day from New York.

“So we signed it and he ended up being a great professional,” he added.

After signing 21 years ago, Cotto was announced Tuesday as part of the 2022 class that will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame next June. The 41-year-old Puerto Rican will receive the honor after being eligible for the immortal precinct last year.

He will be the thirteenth Puerto Rican to enter the pavilion in Canastota, New York, joining legends such as Héctor “Macho” Camacho, Sixto Escobar, Félix “Tito” Trinidad, Wilfredo Gómez, Wilfredo “El Radar” Benítez, among others. The Hall of Fame also includes referee Joe Cortez and chronicler Mario Rivera Martinó.

Cotto is the only Puerto Rican male fighter to win four world championships in different divisions (140, 147, 154 and 160 pounds). He finished his career with a 41-6 record and 33 knockouts.

Most of his fights were under the Top Rank banner. In fact, he now has the brawl mark for a Hall of Fame boxer alongside the promoting company with 41, plus 26 world title defenses. In 2004, he won his first World Cup belt (World Boxing Organization junior welterweight) after knocking out Kelson Pinto.

“We had a great journey with Miguel. He was a fantastic fighter. He was dedicated, he worked hard, and he accomplished great things in boxing. He certainly deserves to be in the boxing Hall of Fame.. So I’m very proud of that and of him. I have great memories in the years that we represented him, particularly the events at Madison Square Garden that coincided with the Puerto Rican Parade in June in New York, ”said Arum.

Cotto had 10 fights at the Garden to go 8-2, earning major career wins against Zab Judah, Shane Mosley, Antonio Margarito and Sergio Martinez. The latter against the Argentine was his last with Top Rank in 2014, winning the 160-pound title from the World Boxing Council (WBC). Their final fight was also in the “world’s most famous arena” with a 2017 unanimous decision loss to Saddam Ali.

Arum doesn’t know exactly when in Cotto’s career he identified him as a future Hall of Fame member. He did recognize his greatness in the first stage of his award-winning career.

“I can’t say there was a particular moment but I remember early in his career I recognized his greatness. Despite being knocked down, he quickly got up and won the fight. Also, contrary to other fighters, particularly Puerto Rican boxers, his personal life was not one of partying. He was dedicated in training. I don’t know if there is a fight to participate that I thought would be a Hall of Famer, but his accumulated work ethic made me think there is, “he said.

“He is one of the best fighters of our time. There are great memories in New York and Las Vegas. He never backed down to fight anyone. He was a brave warrior. He fought the best around him, be it Manny Pacquiao or Margarito. It was always against someone at the top. There was never a problem accepting a fight, “he added.

Although Top Rank and Cotto went their separate ways after the Martinez fight, Cotto and Arum maintain a business relationship, with the promoter giving exposure to the boxers under Miguel Cotto Promotions.

Miguel Cotto, the only Puerto Rican fighter to win four world titles in four different divisions (men’s division), will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2022. (Frank Franklin II)

Cotto retired in 2017 with a 41-6 record with 33 wins by knockout. (ANDRE KANG)

Cotto, who made his professional debut in 2001, began to attract attention with his strong punch. In 2004, he knocked down Kelson Pinto at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. (Ramon Tonito Zayas)

In 2005, he defeated Demarcus Corley in Bayamón. (Ramon Tonito Zayas)

Cotto had a landslide victory against Zab Judah in 2006 that elevated him to boxing stardom. (Xavier J. Araujo)

In 2006, Cotto beat compatriot Carlos “El Indio” Quintana in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Xavier J. Araujo)

Another of Miguel Cotto’s important victories was against Shane Mosley in 2007. (Xavier J. Araujo Berrios)

Miguel Cotto suffered his first setback against Mexico’s Antonio Margarito in 2008. It was later discovered that the Aztec had a plaster cast on his bandage and was suspended. (Juan Angel Alicea Mercado)

Cotto stood out for facing the best fighters in his division. In 2009, he collided with Filipino Manny Pacquiao. (Juan Luis Martinez)

Cotto with a devastating punch to the face of Nicaraguan Ricardo Mayorga in 2010. (Xavier J. Araujo)

Cotto lost, in the middle of his career, his father, Miguel Cotto Sr., unexpectedly in 2010. (Ramon Tonito Zayas)

Cotto avenged his loss to Margarito in 2011 in New York. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas / STAFF)

In 2012, Cotto put undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. to sweat in one of America’s most competitive brawls. (Xavier Araujo)

Cotto claimed his fourth title in a different division in 2015 when he beat Sergio Martinez of Argentina at Madison Square Garden in New York. (JOSE RODRIGUEZ)

Cotto collided in 2015 with current Mexican champion Saúl “Canelo” Alvarez. (ANA MARIA ABRUNA REYES)

Good future at Xander Zayas

In addition to being in the Big Apple to celebrate his nine decades of life, Arum will be present on Saturday’s card at Madison Square Garden for the card starring Vasiliy Lomachenko and Richard Commey. There, the young Puerto Rican Xander Zayas will make his debut in the mythical installation. Zayas, who was Top Rank’s youngest firm two years ago when he was 16, is on his way to inheriting Cotto’s throne among Puerto Ricans.

Although he can’t compare him in the ring to Cotto, Arum does see a great future with the prospect who is 11-0 with eight knockouts.

Photo of Xander Zayas with Top Rank promoter Bob Arum. (Supplied)

“I don’t see a relationship because he came to us so young. We still do not know in which division it will remain. Is growing. But he’s tremendously talented, he’s very jovial with the fans, he’s got a great personality and he’s absolutely bilingual, which Cotto wasn’t when he started with us. He learned it on the fly. As the years go by, it won’t take long for him to be a tremendous superstar ”; Arum opined.

Celebrate the 90’s big

At the age of 90, Arum has no brakes on his agenda. Today, first, he had lunch with his wife and at night he celebrated in a restaurant with his close family. On Thursday, the Association of Boxing Writers will honor him at a dinner. On Friday, it will be the official party with your children, grandchildren and friends. The celebration ends with Saturday’s billboard in the Garden.

Arum has no plans to walk away from boxing anytime soon, so we asked him for his longevity secret to staying healthy and active.

“I think they are the good genes. Without genes it is impossible. If you have decent genes and the attitude that age is just a number, you can move on because you like what you do. There is no reason to stop. Sure, there are certain things that I can’t do now at 90 compared to when I was 60. Outside of this, I can still be useful and help develop talent, do what I like the most, ”Arum replied.