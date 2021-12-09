Puerto Rico leads the use of a device that prevents brain complications in cardiology operations

It would make it possible to avoid complications such as strokes or cerebral embolisms in patients at high risk of suffering them

Dr. Pedro Colón Hernández, interventional cardiologist.

Sentinel is a brain protection device used in procedures in which there is a considerable risk of severe complications such as embolisms or strokes, such as aortic valve replacement.

Dr. Pedro Colón Hernández, interventional cardiologist at the Menonita Cayey Medical Center, assured that the ideal would be for all people to be able to use this device when undergoing treatments similar by extra measure protection it provides: “Unfortunately, the current medicine economics it does not allow it to be done in all patients. We have to find the alternative for those patients who are at higher risk of having embolisms of this type to use the device with them ”.

Some patients who will undergo catheter aortic valve replacement may not survive. However, due to the symptomatological picture they present, most prefer to take the risk before continuing to live in the way they have been doing.

SENTINEL is recommended for this type of case, as long as the patient complies with appropriate anatomical characteristics and does not have any contraindication complications to use it.

“The device is friendly as long as the recommendations from clinical specialists, who evaluate the situation to be able to carry it out without any kind of complication. “, said the specialist.

See the full procedure:

The importance of transcatheter aortic valve surgery

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement is a minimally invasive procedure to replace the aortic valve in people with aortic valve stenosis.

The aortic valve stenosisAortic stenosis, or aortic stenosis, occurs when the heart’s aortic valve thickens and calcifies, preventing the valve from opening fully; This reduces blood flow from the heart to the aorta and to the rest of the body.

Aortic stenosis can cause chest pain, fainting, fatigue, swelling in the legs and shortness of breath. It can also lead to heart failure and sudden cardiac death.

In summary, transcatheter aortic valve replacement can alleviate the signs and symptoms of aortic valve stenosis and it can improve survival for people with severe symptoms.