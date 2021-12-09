Qualifications Mexico after the tie against Chile in a friendly duel

ESPN presents the notes that the national team signed in their friendly duel with youth players against a Chilean team seeking a genrational change

In his last duel in 2021, Mexico drew 2-2 against Chile, with a national team made up of youth figures among which Carlos Acevedo, Santiago Giménez and Julián Araujo stood out..

The goalkeeper appeared with the Mexican National Team just at 3 ‘, with a showy save through the air in front of a shot from Benjamin Kusevic that threatened to sneak into his frame.

In the play of the first Chilean goal, Acevedo covered the shots of Iván Morales twice, but it lost ground to a third party, who took it on the floor, despite scratching it with gloves.

Another quality to highlight was the impetus to get out of his zone and cut progress, even at the feet of the rival; Before halftime he attacked Clemente Montes with his gloves on the left side of the area and prevented him from progressing the play.

In the tie at two goals, intervened with an exit to cut an air service, but Pablo Parra’s shot that was deflected by the defense when he tried again.

He presented a couple of interesting offensive overflows during his time on the court and had a good game on the right flank.However, on multiple occasions it allowed Clemente Montes and Pablo Parra to advance through their sector towards the frame.

Attentive in his area to count the constant centers of the rival, but he showed weakness to go out with the ball and give it to the midfielders. In Chile’s first touchdown, Silva gives the ball to a committed Córdova, who loses the ball and drifts on goal.

In addition, his height helped him in front of the frame in a corner kick, as he finished off with his head and tipped the balance again in favor of Mexico.

The pressure of the rival kept the rear alert and the task of the center-back was to support Salvador Reyes in the containment of Joaquín Montecinos, with questionable work in the face of so much permissiveness for the rival in the face of his frame.

The left-back del Tri had a hectic night against Joaquín Montecinos and lost the battle against the skilled Chilean winger, who demanded the maximum and prevented his departure as a lane to support the Tri attack.

The 4-3-3 formation placed him as the only fixed containment and suffered before three midfielders who pressed the line and they noticed multiple opportunities to steal the ball to take the Tri badly.

As a mixed midfielder, he contributed very little in defense and lost balls that took the team badly on more than one occasion, while in attack he could not even hit the passes.

The midfielder was the best of the line of three with which Mexico faced the game and remained during the 90 minutes, with presence within the area and passes in depth for his teammates.

The left winger and T-shirt ’10’ del Tri was shown as the player with less rhythm and capacity on the field, as he was unable to turn around with the ball under control, shake off the pressure or hit a successful pass during the first 45 minutes. On offense he appeared at 70 ‘, with a heads-up on the left side that goalkeeper Sebastián Pérez covered him.

As an attacker on the right flank he went unnoticed with his presence on the court. On the play of the goal he registered a fortuitous assist, because the bad hit on the ball goal was transformed into a pass for the forward center.

From minute 70, Antuna gave signs of life with a couple of overflows and plays at speed that did not prosper, although he left for change to ’83.

The central attacker of El Tri showed momentum in each play that involved him. At 9 ‘, fortune found him to score his first goal with the national jersey, which was conceived as a powerful shot by Arturo González, which the goalkeeper rejected badly, and a counter-shot by Uriel Antuna that became an assist for Giménez.

Alternates

The containment midfielder entered the complement to balance the team’s containment, before an overtaken Alan Cervantes, and served his purpose in a good way.

As a substitute for Jordan Silva, who gave a bad game, he was unable to stand out in the rear of the Tri, who throughout the duel gave the starts to the Chilean boots.

The ‘baby’ replaced Arturo González, with a bad game, and provided certainty to the second line of the team, however, the improvement was not noticed thanks to the few guarantees in defense.

Asked by the public and trend in networks, he entered at 83 ‘by Uriel Antuna, with few plays to show his potential.

He joined Sebastián Córdova in ’83.