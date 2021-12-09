Real Madrid defeats Inter Milan and qualifies for the last 16 of the Champions League as group leader

2021-12-07

MINUTE 90: End of the match, Real Madrid beat Inter Milan 2-0 with goals from Kroos and Asensio. The whites are classified to the eighth as the leader of group D in the Champions League. MINUTE 82: Mariano cannot define only in front of the goal after the surprise theft of the ball by Carvajal. Serious defensive error by Inter. MINUTE 79: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLAAAAAAZOOOOOOO of Real Madrid, Asensio takes a spectacular left-footed shot to make it 2-0 against Inter. The ball hit the post and then went to the back of the net.

MINUTE 76: Three changes in Madrid, enter Mariano, Valverde and Asensio. Rodrygo, Jovic and Kroos leave. MINUTE 70: Change in Madrid, Casemiro leaves and Camavinga enters. MINUTE 63: Red card for Barella for an attack on Militao. The Brazilian only received the yellow one. MINUTE 61: A tremendous row is armed between Barella and Militao. The party heats up. MINUTE 47: Casemiro finishes off that ends up in the hands of the goalkeeper. MINUTE 54: Jovic’s left-foot shot saves Handanovic at Inter Milan. MINUTE 48: Barella could not define only against Courtois. He finished very hard and over the goal.

MINUTE 46: The second half starts at the Bernabéu, Real Madrid wins by the minimum and is taking first place in group D of the Champions League. MINUTE 45 + 1: Final of the first half, Rea Madrid is beating Inter Milan 1-0 with a goal from Kroos. Before finishing the first stage, Rodrygo had another clear inside the area, but he finished off to one side of the goal. MINUTE 44: Rodrygo’s shot that crashes into the post. Inter is saved. MINUTE 39: Vinicius and Kroos fail to finish a counterattack in a good way. Keep forgiving Madrid. MINUTE 35: Jovic lets go of the second goal as he cannot define in hand-to-hand with the Inter goalkeeper. MINUTE 30: Real Madrid 1-0 Inter Milan.

MINUTE 21: Lautaro’s shot that goes over Courtois’s goal. The Argentine caught her in the air.

MINUTE 17: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL of Real Madrid, Toni Kroos opens the scoring against Inter with a tremendous left-foot cross.

MINUTE 12: Rodrygo finishes off wide. Very entertaining first minutes. MINUTE 11: Perisic was close to opening the scoring at the Bernabéu, but his shot was blocked by Carvajal. UFFF …. MINUTE 8: Inter claim a penalty, but the referee does not sanction anything. There was a slight contact. MINUTE 6: Powerful shot by Brozovic and close up surprises Courtois from long distance.

MINUTE 2: UUUUFFF … Real Madrid’s first arrival with a shot at the far post from Vinicius. He passed near the goal. MINUTE 1: The match starts at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, Real Madrid and Inter meet on the last day of the group stage of the Champions League. 1:55 PM: Welcome to the minute by minute of the duel between Real Madrid and Inter Milan, who are fighting for the leadership of group D of the Champions League. ————————————————– ———————– Real Madrid and Inter Milan, already classified for the eighth of the Champions League, meet on Tuesday (2:00 pm) in a duel for the first place in group D and ensure a theoretical better match in the next phase. The merengue team leads the key with twelve points, two more than the Italian team, while behind are Sheriff Tiraspol (6 points) and the Ukrainian Shakhtar Donetsk (1 point), who will meet in a duel without significance. CONFIRMED ALIGNMENTS: Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Vinícius and Jovic.