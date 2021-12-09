Real Madrid, to the knockout stages of the Champions League as group leader after beating Inter

2021-12-07

The Real Madrid won 2-0 at Inter de Milan this Tuesday to confirm their pass as leader of group D to the round of 16 of the Champions, where the Italian club will also be.

Two goals from Toni Kroos (17) and Marco Asensio (79) opted for him Real Madrid this duel for the leadership of the key, the only incentive of a match to which the two contenders arrived classified and in which Inter finished with ten by direct red to Nicolo Barella (64).

See: Xavi’s blacklist in Barcelona if they stay out of the Champions League

The Real Madrid This ensures, ‘a priori’, a more favorable match in the round of 16 draw to be held on December 13 in Switzerland.

From the opening whistle, Inter imposed intense pressure and stole the ball from Real Madrid, who suffered in the early stages of the match, looking only for exits to counterattack.

Marcelo Brosovic warned with a distant shot that went slightly high (7), but shortly after a departure from Real Madrid ended with a shot from the edge of Toni Kroos to make it 1-0 (17).

Also: Lewandowski clarifies his controversy with Messi

The goal only served to spur Inter who turned over Thibaut Courtois’ goal with a shot over the crossbar by Lautaro Martínez (21) or a header off the post by Perisic (31).

The intensity of Inter was tempered with the passing of the minutes, which took advantage of the Real Madrid to begin to control the encounter a little more.