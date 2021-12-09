Regional Hospital registers two outbreaks of Covid-19 in the area of ​​medicine

Although the cases of coronavirus remain controlled, without exceeding 200 new or 1,700 active ones, the epidemiological situation is not controlled and is again generating outbreaks in hospitals.

“Room 42 is in a cohort because since Saturday (November 27) there have been cases of Covid. PCR was taken from the patients and they were quarantined, then there was another patient, and so on Friday two more appeared and, again, another room fell into quarantine, “said Consuelo, a nursing technician at the Regional Hospital of Concepción who prefers to remain anonymous.

Currently, according to Health minister (s), Isabel Rojas, Two coronavirus outbreaks are registered at the Guillermo Grant Benavente Hospital, infections that are broken down with six active cases that involve patients, who are isolated in two cohort rooms.

The director (s) of the Regional Hospital of Concepción, Boris Oportus, confirmed that it is “Seven patients who have been admitted with their respective negative PCR, but during their hospitalization, given the incubation period, they become positive. This forces us to carry out the respective isolations ”.

The physician reported that no officials were involved in the outbreak. “This reminds us that the pandemic has not ended and that seriously ill patients continue to be admitted to the ICU, which has also meant having more beds for their care,” he stressed.

The also deputy director of the medical facility added that “Most of these patients are people who lack their complete vaccination scheme and are aggravated by the presence of concomitant diseases that worsen their condition”. For this reason, he also recalled that vaccination, the correct use of a mask, hand washing and physical distancing remain the most effective barrier to prevent infections.

In the last day, 194 new infected with the virus and 1,683 people who have the capacity to infect were registered, most of them in the province of Concepción 1,134, followed by 419 in Biobío and 99 in Arauco. Of course, there are eight people with the virus who belong to other regions and 23 cases in home investigation.

Los Angeles has the highest number of active cases, with 248; followed by Concepción, with 219 active cases; and Coronel, with 208 active cases.

It should be remembered that as a result of the rise in infections, from today Lota, Coronel and Santa Bárbara regress to Transition in the Step by Step Plan; Laja and Santa Juana, to Preparation. Curanilahue will advance to Initial Opening.

The seremi de Salud recalled that “each phase speaks of the epidemiological panorama that the communes are experiencing. Now there is no quarantine phase, it is called Restriction, and the Advanced Opening phase is added (…). The changes to phase three to two mainly change the capacity and the square meters according to the useful surface. In phase 3 the capacity is one person for every six square meters with a minimum of four clients and in phase two it is one person for every 10 square meters ”.

Meanwhile, restaurants in closed places must require the mobility pass in phase two and consider one person for every two meters.