Rossana Gil: the Venezuelan model disappeared in Mexico

Caracas.- The 29-year-old Venezuelan model Rossana Gil, who has been living in Mexico for four years, was last seen on November 19 in Guadalajara, Jalisco. She has been missing since then and her relatives ask for help through social networks.

Paolo Neuman, the chronicler of beauty pageants in Venezuela, confirmed the news of the young woman’s disappearance in an Instagram post. Through the hashtag #Rossanagildesaparecida the information of the young woman and a telephone number are being disseminated to which you can send information that leads to finding it.

The Venezuelan sports a dark complexion, is 1.78 meters tall and currently has dark brown hair. In the images that circulate on social networks, it is ensured that he also has a tattoo on his wrist that Oswaldo says.

Rossana Gil is a native of Maracay, Aragua state. In his native land competed in the Miss Aragua 2015 pageant, which he won. She was part of the group of models at the Katty Pulido academy in the capital of Maracaya.

Subsequently, it was candidate for Miss Venezuela World 2015, but the young woman failed to win the contest. However, this setback did not stop her aspiration to model and she decided to emigrate to Mexico four years ago, where she made a living as posing for various campaigns and products.

His relatives have been requesting help through social networks since December 3 and if someone has any relevant information they ask that they are sent through the telephone number 0424-3688100. Meanwhile he keeps looking for all possible help to find Rossana.

