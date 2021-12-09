San José prepares to celebrate the Virgin of Guadalupe – Telemundo Bay Area 48

The Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe is preparing to celebrate La Morenita in San José from Saturday.

The church will offer several masses, in English and Spanish, and also on Saturday night they will carry out the mañanitas.

Volunteers and staff at the venue have carefully prepared the hundreds of candles and

thousands of flowers that frame the image of the guadalupana.

For this celebration, the parishioners will be able to go to the church in person, although taking the necessary measures to avoid any setback related to COVID-19.

For this reason, volunteers like Oscar Quintero called on people who come to the church to follow the rules and thus offer a safe space for celebration.

“Unlike other years that we have looked at from a cultural field, this time we are in liturgical celebrations, it is not a festival, they are simply masses,” Quintero explained.

And it is that Pope Francis issued a guide on how the celebrations will be this year.

“This liturgical year, Pope Francis has invited us to focus on Jesus the Eucharist and on the night of December 11 to 12, the Blessed Sacrament will be exposed all night in the Mc Donnell room,” Quintero said.

In total there will be 12 Masses, four on Saturday and eight on Sunday.

“We are creating a space where people can come to give her an offering, flowers, candles, pray,” said Idania Barousse, Pastoral Associate of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

These Masses will also be streamed online in case people are unable to attend.

To see the schedules and access the links to see the masses live, click here.