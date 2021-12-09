Santiago Solari confesses which are his “dream” reinforcements for Club América

The talk held by the sports journalist, Jose Ramon Fernandez and coach azulcrema, Santiago Solari for the program Spicy Soccer from ESPN continues to generate a lot of excitement for the topics addressed, which has provoked an immediate response from fans of the Eagles. The team of Coapa did not achieve the expected results during this year of management with Santiago SolariHowever, the performance allowed them to be considered one of the strongest clubs in the MX League.

Although to the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021 It only remains for you to meet the League champion (Atlas or León), in Coapa they are already getting ready with new changes for the Closing 2022, as indicated by the Board when it offered the apology to the fans for the new failure this semester. The winter market begins to sound louder about the possible changes that will be made in El Nido, which they indicate as the first contract to Diego Valdes to offer greater vitality in the attack, hoping to make great contributions to the Larger.

What players would Solari add?

Faced with this scenario, the experienced journalist from ESPN started the interview with him Indiecito commenting on which would be the three reinforcements that he would request for the next campaign, the azulcrema coach between laughs, joked that he wanted to have the incorporations of the greatest stars of the moment from the old continent, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, Although it was an ironic comment with the class that characterizes him, he offered his respect to his pupils.

“Well let’s see, Haaland, Mbappe and Vinicius, I have named them eh (laughs), with all the respect and affection for our players,” said the 44-year-old Argentine.

Jose Ramon Fernandez He also smiled with the peculiar answer he made Santiago, but he was more insistent, now when questioning him about which players he would like to add that are currently active in Aztec football. What Solari He preferred not to give names and repress his tastes of the soccer players of the Liga MX.

“No, I’m going to contain myself there,” he commented, smiling.

Solari’s work with America

Santiago Solari in his first semester with America added 38 points to be the second place of the campaign only being surpassed by Blue Cross, for this one Opening the azulcrema team obtained 35 units as a result of its 10 games won, five draws and two lost games during the Regular Phase. In addition to advancing to the last instance of the Concacachampions.