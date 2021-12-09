Schedule of the Final Liga MX 2021: where to SEE Atlas vs León TODAY

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 09.12.2021 09:43:00





Atlas and Leon they already know when and at what time will they play the Grand Final of the Apertura 2021. This Monday the official hours which, as usual, for the series by the title are the days Thursday and Sunday, with the First leg to be held at the Nou Camp Stadium and the closing at the Jalisco Stadium, which for the first time will receive a Vuelta Final with the Foxes at home.

When is the Liga MX Final?

Final of Ida | Leon vs Atlas

The first game will be played on Thursday, December 9 at 9:00 p.m. at the lion’s house. As locals, Emeralds They had a record of five wins, three tied and two lost; exclusively in the Liguilla they have two wins against Puebla and Tigres.

Lap Final | Atlas vs Leon

The last game of the Apertura 2021 would be the Sunday, December 12 at 8:15 p.m.. Playing local, the Foxes they registered four victories, three tied and four setbacks; In this League they have not won on their court, since they tied with Rayados and lost with Pumas.

Where to see Atlas vs León? | Round trip

Leon vs Atlas | The Ida Final will be seen on television through Fox Sports ; in Half-time there will be online transmission minute by minute .

| The Ida Final will be seen on television through ; in . Atlas vs Leon | The Ida Final will be seen on television through TUDN and TV Azteca; in Half-time there will be online transmission minute by minute.

Atlas-León Background in Liguilla

It is not only a Unpublished ending, incredibly Foxes and Green Belly have never played in the Liguilla, so this first antecedent will be historical.

As for this tournament refers, they played on Date 10 on September 25 and the score was Atlas 2-0 Leon with annotations by Anderson Santamaría and Diego Barbosa, which at that time meant a three-game winning streak.