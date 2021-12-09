Sebastián Córdova, new Chivas player

The best thing that could happen to Club Guadalajara is to announce some reinforcement in this winter market, where it has already been confirmed that Sebastian Cordova will reach the rojiblanco team sooner or later, no matter what happens with Uriel Antuna, who everything indicates that he will not be part of the exchange with America, but if it will leave the Perla Tapatia.

With much more enthusiasm than previously thought, the followers of the Sacred Flock have waited with open arms for the talented footballer emerged from the staunch rival, in a clear sign that the “Brujo” never fit in because of his various indiscipline, controversial statements and much less on the field where he was always criticized for his poor performance.

In this sense, in the TUDN program Vamos América it was reported what is the true situation that both players are experiencing, where Córdova is no longer contemplated by the strategist Santiago Solari and therefore Marcelo Leaño expects you shortly to join its staff and I made my debut with Guadalajara from the Day 1 of the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

“Sebastián Córdova’s destiny to go to Chivas is practically a fact. The theme of Uriel Antuna, he will not reach America, it will not happen. There may be a triangulation, we cannot give names, it is a team from the north, Rayados, Tijuana, Santos. We tell them, Sebastián Córdova is going to Chivas, Uriel Antuna is not going to make it to America ”, was part of what they revealed in said broadcast.

Although it was previously aired that Córdova would be officially announced as a Chivas player on Monday, December 6, everything got complicated for Antuna’s situation, Nevertheless, this Thursday, December 9 The sports director Ricardo Peláez will offer a press conference, where he could glimpse when the transfer of the brand new rojiblanco reinforcement will be finalized.