Sector asks not to be regulated by ‘old’ rules By Investing.com

Investing.com – The main cryptocurrencies in the sector fall between 3% and 6%, dragging the rest of the digital assets, including the so-called meme currencies.

He fell 5.50% and 5.88%, while Binance is down 5.88%. The streak of the week accumulates losses ranging from 7% to 16%.

Other crypto memes, like,, or, booming recently, also reflect declines of between 4% to 6% today.

The sector has tried to recover, despite the fact that the debate over the need for regulation has intensified in the United States.

Some representatives of companies linked to cryptocurrencies appeared before the Financial Services Committee of the United States Congress, among these directors of Coinbase (NASDAQ :), Circle, FTX, Bitfury, Paxos and Development Foundation.

Although in general they indicated they agree with the need for regulation for the sector, they believe that current laws are not suitable for cryptocurrencies. For executives, existing banking laws would not be effective in regulating digital assets.

“The solution is not to shoehorn digital asset operations into a regulatory system designed for previous generations of financial assets,” said Paxos Director Charles Cascarilla.