See TNT Sports ONLINE and Chilevisión CHV live, Mexico vs. Chile live for friendly match 2021 | Video | Santiago Giménez | SPORT-TOTAL

TNT Sports Chile, the official channel of the Chilean team, transmits all the friendly matches of 'La Roja' and Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. It will also bring the duel to your screens Chile vs. Mexico from Texas city.

Mexico vs. Chile: lineups

Chili: Pérez, Díaz, Kuscevic, Montecinos, Núñez, Morales, Parra, Baeza, Vegas, Rojas, Montes.

Pérez, Díaz, Kuscevic, Montecinos, Núñez, Morales, Parra, Baeza, Vegas, Rojas, Montes. Mexico: Acevedo, Araujo, Silva, Olivas, Reyes, Cervantes, González, Aguirre, Antuna, Córdova, Giménez.

Friendly match live | 1-0

Mexico vs. Chile: match preview

With the desire to find talent for the future, the Mexican soccer team led by the Argentine Gerardo Martino and of chili Uruguayan coach Martín Lasarte will meet this Wednesday in a friendly match to be played in Austin, Texas.

Without the possibility of summoning their European legionaries as it is not a FIFA Date and with the obligation to vent commercial commitments of the Mexican team in USA, the ‘Tata’ Martino put together a call on the march for this commitment.

Iván Morales scored a goal for Chile, but it was disallowed for offside. (Video: Conmebol)

