See TNT Sports ONLINE and Chilevisión CHV live, Mexico vs. Chile live for friendly match 2021 | Video | Santiago Giménez | SPORT-TOTAL

Follow LIVE, TNT Sports Chile, the official channel of the Chilean team. This signal transmits all the friendly matches of ‘La Roja’ and Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. It will also bring the duel to your screens Chile vs. Mexico from Texas city. Remember that to see the TNT Sports signal you must pay a subscription and it also has a web platform to watch all the games. Check here all the details of this channel.
Look | Chile vs. Mexico live: what time they play and channels to watch the friendly
See | Tele 13 (Channel 13) carries the incidents of Chile vs. Mexico from Texas
Mexico vs. Chile: lineups
- Chili: Pérez, Díaz, Kuscevic, Montecinos, Núñez, Morales, Parra, Baeza, Vegas, Rojas, Montes.
- Mexico: Acevedo, Araujo, Silva, Olivas, Reyes, Cervantes, González, Aguirre, Antuna, Córdova, Giménez.
Friendly match live | 1-0
Mexico vs. Chile: match preview
With the desire to find talent for the future, the Mexican soccer team led by the Argentine Gerardo Martino and of chili Uruguayan coach Martín Lasarte will meet this Wednesday in a friendly match to be played in Austin, Texas.
Without the possibility of summoning their European legionaries as it is not a FIFA Date and with the obligation to vent commercial commitments of the Mexican team in USA, the ‘Tata’ Martino put together a call on the march for this commitment.
Do youWhat is TNT Sports Chile’s schedule for today, Thursday, November 11?
06:00 | The path of the champion Copa Chile 2021 – Colo Colo
06:25 | TNT Data Sports
07:45 | We are all technicians
08:45 | Chile – Paraguay, date 4
10:25 | Paraguay – Chile, date 13
12:00 | Qatar passport
13:30 | Date summary
14:00 | Ball Stop
16:30 | TNT Data Sports
17:45 | Ecuador vs. Venezuela
20:00 | Paraguay vs. chili
22:10 | We are all technicians
22:50 | Peru vs. Bolivia
Do youHow to watch TNT Sports Go on your cell phone?
TNT Sports It has an application that is widely used by all those who are subscribed to this TV channel: TNT Sports Stadium. This app is available for iOS and Android and has the matches of the National Championship, the First B and all the matches of the Chilean team in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers and also in the following Copa América that are played.
You can see this application through any mobile device, SmarTV and any computer. To subscribe to its mobile application you must enter www.estadiotntsports.cl and pay a subscription of 10,990 Chilean pesos, which is approximately 17 dollars per month that will be charged from a credit or debit card.
- STADIUM LINK TNT SPORTS FOR IOS
- STADIUM LINK TNT SPORTS FOR ANDROID
Do youHow to contract TNT Sports Chile?
To have the TNT Sports channel in Chile you must enter its website www.tntsports.cl where you will find all the information about the subscription of 10,999 Chilean pesos per month that you must pay to get this TV channel.
Do youWhat channel is TNT Sports on VTR?
To see the TNT Sports signal through VTR, one of the most used cable operators in the southern country, here is the list of channels.
- TNT Sports 3: Channel 46 in Santiago
- TNT Sports 2: Channel 165 (SD)
- TNT Sports HD: Channel 855 (HD)
What channel is TNT Sports Chile?
TNT Sports 2 satellite signal
- TNT Sports 2 via DirecTV: Channel 631
- TNT Sports 2 via MovistarTV: Channel 486
- TNT Sports 2 via ClaroTV: Channel 190
- TNT Sports 2 via TuVes HD: Channel 504
- TNT Sports 2 via Entel TV: Channel 242
TNT Sports HD satellite signal
- TNT Sports HD via DirecTV: Channel 1631
- TNT Sports HD via Movistar: Channel 896
- TNT Sports HD via ClaroTV: Channel 490
- TNT Sports HD via TuVes HD: Channel 114
- TNT Sports HD via Entel TV: Channel 243
Cable signal from TNT Sports 2
- TNT Sports 2 via VTR: Channel 165
- TNT Sports 2 via Claro TV: Channel 190
- TNT Sports 2 via CMET: Channel 105
TNT Sports HD cable signal
- TNT Sports HD via VTR: Channel 855
- TNT Sports HD via Claro TV: Channel 490