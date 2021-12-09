Sex in the new New York?

We let the girls from ‘Sex and the City’ after a trip to Dubai in 2010, although many prefer to keep the memory of the end of its television era in 2004. In any case, the question is pertinent: what are we going to find in this belated sequel? How will they be Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda after Samantha’s stampede? What is left of the New York of then? And what taboos are left to break on sex in the Tinder era?

‘And Just Like That’, the sequel to that fantasy world to greater glory of the wealthy white single woman from New York, presents in 2021 many challenges, updates and questions that the secrecy fueled by Hbo does not answer at the moment. Fans decipher each phrase and each shot of the trailer as if it were a hieroglyph, but it is all pure speculation. On December 9 we will have the answers.

The ageFor now, it has focused most of the debate: will the women who redefined the fashion of the nineties continue to be the trend with gray hair in the air? Will it be a true vindication of the passage of time or a feast of botox and the magic of lighting and the videoshop? The networks have leaned more towards this last option, for now, seeing Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in the promotional images.

Then, of course, there is the evolution of society and his change of what it means to be a role model: discourses of race and gender contradict some of the pillars of this series that was, by definition, a battle of the sexes and the fascinating lifestyle of the upper class. Would the relationship with today be Mister Big a classic of toxic masculinity with a book alpha male? Samantha, the great absentee, was the most empowered of the four and the one who would have most easily adapted to the goodness of Tinder.

In the trailer we see Carrie (who is no longer a columnist, but a commentator on a podcast) talk about contacts applications as something foreign. Curious, when the series was a pioneer in showing that the dance of lovers and the accelerated consumption of one-night stands were not exclusively male heritage. But with the accelerated (sometimes elliptical) times of the courtship ritual in the virtual age, where will the narrative thread of the series be? Surely even the puritanical Charlotte would now be acclimated to the ‘ghosting’ and ‘sexting’‘, even when she is the mother of a girl. Or will the adolescent now be more aligned with the non-binary gender and it will be revealed that the man-woman discourse that centered the original series is no longer carried out?

Considering that Cynthia Nixon ran for governor of the state of New York for the Democratic party, it is expected that the series will have at least one neoprogre varnish when its original freshness was rather for being revolutionary from the prism of neoliberal love. Thus, the lamented departure of Kim Cattrall (in the midst of an alleged disagreement with Sarah Jessica Parker) has been resolved with four women (Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Sara Ramírez) who are in charge of bringing racial diversity and erasing any accusation of white privilege, although they will also extend the duration of the chapters of the delicious 25 minutes of yesteryear to 45 of the era of ‘on demand’ viewing. Due to these new audiovisual consumption habits, the chapters also lose that autonomy and that round closure that characterized them to merge into a fluid narration from first to last.

More money and privilege

But let’s not kid ourselves: the first images of the series also recover old habits that do not deny a hedonistic spirit that made time and a New York that, in reality, does not exist now as it did not exist at the time.

“The idea is not: ‘Look, they’re mature, they’ve gotten better and they’re smarter. And, look, they apologize for the things you didn’t like. ‘ I don’t think it was the best way to approach it, “he explained. Sarah Jessica Parker to the ‘New York Times’, putting a little order to the comments that affiliated the series to the values ​​of the generation Z and to political correctness and not to the one who has always been his natural audience. So while the filming of the latest film in Dubai was a statement of principle that New York has lost its muscle as the epicenter of luxury and opulence, and the pandemic has marred the city’s vibrant dynamics, who had withheld And if something brings age and economic crises to people like the protagonists of the series, it is even more money and privilege.

Since Miranda reluctantly moved to Brooklyn As of now, that ‘brownstone’ has had to revalue at least to triple its price. Charlotte bet on the safe value of Park avenue And that’s where the city’s slimmest new skyscrapers have swirled in, while Carrie’s apartment remains the tourist mecca of the city. West Village and even the neighbors have had to post intimidating messages in order to lead a normal life. Pastis, his favorite brunch spot, has conveniently reopened after a long season of closure, and the list of brands, hotels and restaurants that are fighting to appear, albeit fleetingly in these ten chapters, is endless. The Manolos, of course, have already had their cameo in the trailer, even as Sarah Jessica Parker has released her own brand of shoes, which are sure to make a guest appearance as well. Because let’s not kid ourselves: the goal is for this comeback to be so successful and produce so much money that even Samantha wants to come back “just like that”.