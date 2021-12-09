Singer Paquito Guzmán dies

The family of salsa legend and icon Frank Guzmán Geigel, known in the music industry as Paquito Guzmán, reports his death this morning at 82 years of age.

Surrounded by the love of his family and in the company of his wife Carmen and their children, the interpreter died at his home in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico after a long battle with cancer.

“We have received many samples and calls, so we ask you for space to process this sad moment. We ask for a little time to assimilate this harsh loss. Again, thanks to Puerto Rico and all the fans of the world, “said one of his granddaughters, a family spokesperson.

Paquito Guzmán began his successful musical career in the early 1960s and for decades he cultivated successes in various genres such as bolero, guajira, guaracha and salsa. The singer was part of the Trio Los Primos of Rafael Scharrón and Tatín Vale, the Conjunto Cachana of Joe Quijano, but his unique style reached greater popularity and consolidated his career in music when he joined the Orquesta La Primerísima de Tommy Olivencia. Paquito also developed and achieved success as a soloist, making his voice transcend the borders of the United States and Puerto Rico and become an idol in countries such as Venezuela, Colombia and Peru.

Respecting the artist’s last wish, no funeral acts will be held. Any additional information will be offered later by the Guzmán Ruiz family, it was communicated.