Snow Warning for New York City | Univision 41 New York WXTV

NEW YORK – New York City is gearing up for what could be the first snow of the season.
According to the forecast, Wednesday will be cloudy and cold with a chance of light snow.
The Big Apple could receive little snow in the morning, with a maximum of 1 inch, while the north and west of the city could receive 1 to 3 inches.
The Department of Sanitation (DSNY) issued a “Winter Operations Warning” beginning at 6 am Wednesday, according to a statement.
The DSNY said snow showers are expected, but they do not expect any build-up on the roads.
The salt spreaders are filled and ready for use if road conditions intensify, the department said.
On the other hand, the National Weather Service indicated that the threat of snow has decreased for New York City.
“Although scattered showers and snow showers are still possible, the best chances will be in the eastern parts of Long Island and Connecticut,” the agency said on its Twitter.
Statistically, December 24 is the date of the first one-inch snowfall for New York City.
Last winter, the first snowfall was a little earlier, falling on December 16 and 17 and leaving just over 10 inches of snow in the city.