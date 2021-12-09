Spanish League – FC Barcelona: Bara’s exit operation is activated after the elimination of Champions: Sergio Dest, among the names in the market

Barcelona’s failure in the Champions League culminated in Munich, against Bayern, his black beast in recent times that returned to show how far the cul team is from the European elite.

The reconstruction goes through the signings, but in the current economic situation, they first need to give Outing for footballers to make cash and lighten the salary bill in search of hiring a figure. The exit operation is activated from now on to seek to accommodate players in the winter market.

According to the newspaper Sport, there are a handful of players on the starting ramp. They head it Umtiti, with zero minutes since Xavi arrived and that he has hardly played since the World Cup in Russia. Again they will try to give you an exit, as in the previous windows.

Luuk de Jong It also doesn’t count for the new coach. He arrived at the request of Koeman and he is not the forward they want in Can Bara, so they want him to return to Sevilla, although the Hispanics have declared that they do not want him back, which complicates the situation. Coutinho He has one of the most expensive salaries in the team and his departure would be a respite for the Barça team, but that same elevated record complicates the search for a new destination, in addition to the fact that the Brazilian does not want to leave the team.

Two defenders can come out if a good offer comes in. The first will be Sergio Dest, criticized for his defensive problems and who would also arrive with Koeman. Due to his youth, he could have suitors who give a good offer to help the Blaugrana coffers, in addition to the fact that the arrival of Dani Alves in January will leave the right side covered. The other is Mingueza. The center-back has also been singled out in multiple games and there are several alternatives in the first defense, so the exit will not be a problem to face the second half of the season.