Staff Shortage Reported in Some Bronx Hospitals | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

hospitalizations, 630 are inintensive care.patricia: in the middle of thispanorama some hospitals in thestaff, with hundreds ofnurses’ positionsvacancies, the association ofnurses head ademonstration to demand alet the patients run. frommonte fiepeter hospitalOrtega has the report.the press conference ison the move, those present hereclaim that the conditionspatients, also fornurses due to absencestaff, further indicate thatthe patients are beingtreated to the corridors, inwhy not enoughnurses sometimes waitdays to receive care and15 and up to 20 patients andA safe number is five or six.let’s talk with lizetteRivera, she is a nurse frommontifiore.fighting to do theresponsible and put morenurses to work,because we are working downstairsvery difficult conditions andvery dangerous forbronx patients.peter: why are they difficult?>> in my specialty is theemergency room,patient is coming and noWe can close the doorsalthough we are so few alreadysometimes we work 12 hours withoutdrink water, I have followed andoften there, we do it becausewe want to ensure that ourmothers and babies are fine andpeter: thank you very much forchat with us.we communicate to have aI balance the story with thehospital management and wethey said the following statementwhat are you going to see on the screen,working to fix theproblem, they say like alwayswe work to cover