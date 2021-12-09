Starbucks workers form their first union in New York | Univision 41 New York WXTV

BUFFALO, NY – Starbucks workers at a New York store voted to unionize on Thursday, the first time in the company’s history.
Three stores in the Buffalo, New York area, held separate union elections.
Baristas and shift supervisors at one store voted in favor of unionization by 19 to 8, while workers at the second store rejected unionization by 12 to 8.
The results of a third store could not be determined due to several contested votes.
The election marks one of the most notable union victories for America’s restaurant workers, who are among the least unionized in the country.
Starbucks has actively fought unionization in its stores for decades, saying its stores perform best when it works directly with employees.
The union votes come at a time of great discontent in the US labor arena.
Kellogg Co. workers are on strike and rejected a new contract offer earlier this week.
Thousands of workers were on strike at Deere & Co. in early fall.
And the US labor board recently approved another union vote at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama after discovering that the company pressured workers to vote against the union.
The worker shortage has given workers a rare advantage in wage negotiations.
Dan Graff, director of the Higgins Labor Program at the University of Notre Dame, said the pandemic gave many workers the time and space to rethink what they want from their jobs.
Starbucks workers celebrated the vote count from a union office in Buffalo, shouting “Elmwood, Elmwood, Elmwood!” when the results of that venue were announced.
“Still, we’ve made history,” said barista and union organizer Casey Moore when they saw that the second store had voted against the union effort.
Workers at the three stores began voting by mail last month on whether they wanted to be represented by Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.
The NLRB began counting the votes in union elections held in stores. About 111 Starbucks workers were able to vote by mail as of last month.
Three other Starbucks stores seek to unionize
Starbucks has promoted its reputation as a progressive employer with generous benefits, arguing that a union is not necessary.
Its CEO, Kevin Johnson, highlighted the company’s generous benefits, such as paid sick and paternity leave and free college tuition through Arizona State University.
Late last month, the company also announced wage increases, saying all of its American workers will earn at least $ 15 – and up to $ 23 – an hour by next summer.
But union supporters say Starbucks can do more.
“If Starbucks can find the money to pay its CEO a severance pay of nearly $ 15 million, I think maybe it can afford to pay its workers a decent wage with decent benefits,” said US Senator Bernie Sanders, independent from Vermont. , in a recent post on Twitter.
Starbucks has previously rejected unionization attempts in New York and Philadelphia. But last year, workers at a Starbucks store in Canada unionized. And now, three other locals in the Buffalo area and one in Arizona are trying to unionize.
“I think a unionized Starbucks restaurant will show workers … it’s not easy, but they can do it,” said Rebecca Givan, a professor of labor studies at Rutgers University. “We will probably see many, many more organizing drives.”
Buffalo in the national sights
Kent Wong, director of the UCLA Labor Center, says it is a great event that even a local Starbucks vote for a union, calling it a “symbolic victory for the labor movement.”
Wong said it could not only galvanize workers at other Starbucks locations, but also those at fast food chains.
“People are watching what happens in Buffalo,” Wong said.
This article contains information from The Associated Press