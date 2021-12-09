Storm system approaches the Bay Area – Telemundo Bay Area 48

A storm system brewing offshore is bringing widespread rains to the Bay Area and several feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada, weather officials say.

The National Weather Service said a “weak to potentially moderate” atmospheric river storm would likely hit the Bay Area Saturday night and continue through Monday.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected locally, as well as gusty winds at, according to the weather service. Minor flooding is also possible in urban areas and small streams.

The rains will leave between three to fourths of an inch and four inches. Compared to higher elevations, valley locations are expected to receive less rain.

In the Sierra, heavy snowfalls are expected between Sunday and Wednesday, the meteorological service said.