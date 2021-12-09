SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras resigns amid mockery post against Cuomo accuser – Telemundo New York (47)

The Chancellor of the State University of New York, Jim Malatras, announced that he will resign from his post amid a growing backlash over the publication of text messages in which he mocked one of the women who accused former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

Malatras disclosed his resignation Thursday in a letter to the chairman of the SUNY Board of Trustees, according to multiple reports. It goes into effect on January 14.

“I have had no greater honor in my life in public service than serving as the 14th Chancellor of the State University of New York,” Malatras’s letter reads, according to various reports. “I am proud to have been the first SUNY graduate to become Chancellor. I would not have had the opportunity to serve at the highest levels of State Government if it had not been for my education at SUNY. From my humble beginnings, SUNY has helped me and He offered me the opportunity. “

Malatras went on to say that “the recent events that surrounded me over the past week have become a distraction from the important work that needs to be done when SUNY emerges from COVID-19. I deeply believe in an individual’s ability to evolve, change and grow. But I also believe deeply in SUNY and would never want to be an impediment to their success. “

Leaders of the New York public university system had endorsed Malatras’ continued service as chancellor last Friday, even when the SUNY Student Assembly asked the trustees to remove him with a vote of no confidence.

The trustees said Malatras had acknowledged that he made a mistake and was focused on the critical work ahead.

The letter Malatras sent Thursday echoes Andrew Cuomo’s remarks when he resigned as governor months ago. Cuomo disputed the veracity of the sexual harassment investigation against him at all times, but ultimately said it had become a distraction that could harm the state’s ability to accelerate its economic recovery.

Malatras, a former senior Cuomo adviser, came under fire after New York Attorney General Letitia James released transcripts and evidence from a months-long investigation of the allegations that forced Cuomo to leave office. Cuomo continues to deny them.

A text exchange involving Malatras and other Cuomo allies showed them mocking Lindsey Boylan, a former economic development official who was the first woman to publicly accuse Cuomo. Boylan, after leaving the administration, tweeted in 2019 that working in politics had been “a toxic and demoralizing experience.”

He had not yet made his allegations of sexual harassment against the governor public.

“We’re going to post some of your emails,” Malatras sent in a slang text message.

The chancellor said in a statement Friday that he owed both Boylan and the SUNY community an apology.

Boylan later tweeted that she never received an apology, adding: “I’m glad you didn’t apologize because according to your email, you keep lying.”

Malatras was appointed SUNY Chancellor in August 2020 and led the state’s 64-campus system, covering nearly 400,000 students, through the pandemic.

It was not immediately clear who could take his place.