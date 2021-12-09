Swiss government is close to authorizing use of controversial capsule to carry out assisted suicide | Univision Mundo News

It has been baptized as Sarco and is a portable “suicide capsule” that was developed in Switzerland. Recently the device has undergone a legal review, which paves the way for it to be used in that European country.
The creator of the capsule is Dr. Philip Nitschke, who is also an activist on the right to euthanasia and a member of the organization. Exit International, who have said that it is developed not only to be used but to be built by a 3D printer.
Nitschke assured the chain EuroNews that the objective of the device is that in the future anyone can download the design and print it in order to “demedicalize” the dying process eliminating the need for medical professionals to get involved.
Skepticism for the capsule
A Swiss medical review board just authorized the use of Sarco Suicide Pod, which is shaped like a coffin with windows and can be transported to a quiet place, either in an assisted suicide facility or outside, for the last moments of the life of a person who is terminally ill and has requested the health authorities to enforce euthanasia laws.
“We want to remove any type of psychiatric review from the process and allow the individual controls the method himself“Nitschke told the SwissInfo.ch portal.” Our goal is to develop an artificial intelligence detection system to establish the mental capacity of the person. Naturally, there is a lot of skepticism, especially on the part of psychiatrists. “
The capsule can be activated from the inside and can give the person intending to die various options for their final moments.
This is how the capsule works
To make use of the capsule, Nitschke explained that the person will have to answer an online survey that is intended to show whether is making the decision in freedom, that is to say without pressure and on your own. If approved, the location of the pod will be sent and they will be given an access code.
To use it, you must answer pre-recorded questions and press a button that will start the process of flooding the interior with nitrogen.
“The person will go into the capsule and lie down,” Nitschke said. “It is very comfortable,” he added.
The process, according to the doctor, takes about 30 seconds. “Death is caused by hypoxia and hypocapnia, oxygen deprivation and carbon dioxide, respectively. There is no panic, there is no suffocation, “he said.
In Switzerland, in 2020 alone, around 1,300 people died from assisted suicide. Almost all of them did so by ingesting liquid sodium pentobarbital, a substance that puts the patient in a deep coma before death.
The creators of Sarco Suicide Pod they expect it to be operational in 2022. The organization has made three prototypes, but one was not “aesthetically pleasing.” So far, it has not been announced how much it will cost to use the service.
Suicide is legal in several countries
Currently, assisted suicide is legal in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and Canada.
In Switzerland, cooperation in suicide is not a crime as long as there are no selfish motives. Assisted suicide is carried out through associations for the right to die, such as Exit International; some also cater to foreigners.
The constitutional courts of Germany, Austria and Italy have passed rulings allowing suicide cooperation in some circumstances and prompting their parliaments to adequately legislate this right.
Euthanasia is considered when the person who is in a medically irreversible situation is disconnected from the means that keep them alive. But -in this case- it is not the patient, but their family members or medical authorities, who decide to put an end to the artificial means that maintain the vital signs of the person who has been declared clinically dead.
In the case of assisted suicide, the person is in full mental faculties and decides to end his life because the deterioration of his health is irreversible or he is already in the terminal phase of his condition and that process of deterioration towards death, in many cases , implies physical suffering.
The creators of this capsule, already approved by the Swiss authorities, try to leave the entire process in the hands of the person who has decided to end his life, ending any liability of a third party who can assist in that process.