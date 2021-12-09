Sylvia Pasquel complains to José Eduardo Derbez for speaking ill of her

This week the leading actress Sylvia Pasquel it was like inseen in the Members on the Air program, led by Yordi Rosado, Paul Stanley, El Burro Van Ranking, Raúl Araiza and the son of Eugenio Derbez, Jose Eduardo Derbez, with whom had a run-in in full emission.

And it is that, among other things, Pasquel spoke about recent tribute they made to his mother, Mrs. Silvia Pinal and assured that José Eduardo refused to do you a favor for this event so important.

The eldest daughter of the ‘Diva of Mexican cinema’, He complained to Derbez’s son for not having sent him a video They said some emotional words for Mrs. Pinal, but apparently he ignored her completely: “I asked you for a video that you never sent me … even his father sent me, he is humble”Sylvia said. “I gathered more than 150 videos, except for José Eduardo”, added.

As if this were not enough, the first actress also faced him for supposedly badmouth her on the podcast that José Eduardo has and challenged him to tell his face what he talks about on his show: And then he talks bad about me on his podcast. Let’s see, tell me in front ”, he pointed.

José Eduardo could only say that he did not know what he was talking about and that he would have to check his WhatsApp to verify the messages that ‘La Pasquel‘I would have sent you.