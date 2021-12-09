TeletonUSA 2021: Date and time of transmission on Univision

Mezcalent Univision announced the air date and time of TeletonUSA 2021, a television fundraiser to support the Children’s Rehabilitation Institute TeletonUSA.

Under the theme “With you everything is possibleUnivision will feature a dazzling array of stars, including prominent Latin music artists and celebrities, and special editions of popular shows. “Look Who Baila”, “Our Latin Beauty” and “Who is the Mask?”For a 17-hour broadcast of TeletonUSA 2021.

The fundraising event is scheduled to be held fully live on Saturday, December 11 from coast to coast to support the Children’s Rehabilitation Institute TeletonUSA (CRIT), beginning the broadcast at 10:00 PM ET on Univision.

“We are proud to continue supporting CRIT and its important work, which coincides with Univision’s mission to serve the Hispanic community,” he said. Ignacio Meyer, executive vice president, Music and Non-Scripted Entertainment at Univision. “For the TeletonUSA fundraising broadcast this year we are combining outstanding musical artists, celebrities and special editions of our most popular reality shows to entertain our audience, and we invite you to join this important cause.”

Who will offer musical performances during the TeletonUSA 2021 broadcast?

Among the stellar artists who will participate will be Ana Bárbara, Banda El Recodo, Banda MS, Ally Brooke, Chiquis, Danna Paola, El Dasa, Myriam Hernández, Lucero & Mijares, Lunay, Natti Natasha, Christian Nodal, Paulina Rubio, Gloria Trevi and Sebastián Yatra.

In addition to the musical acts, the broadcast will include coverage from La Basílica in Mexico City, in which bright Star will sing “Las mañanitas” to the Virgin of Guadalupe and also special editions of popular programs “Despierta América”, “Noticiero Univision: Digital Edition”, “La Rosa de Guadalupe” and “Here and Now” from Univision.

Fans will also be able to watch special episodes for TeletonUSA of popular Univision reality competitions. The television collection will include “Rematch”, a special edition of “Look Who Baila Univision All Stars” (5:30 pm Eastern / 2:30 pm Pacific) with the return of Chef Yisus, La Bronca, Aleyda Ortiz and Roberto Hernández to the dance floor.

The popular reality shows “Our Latin Beauty” (7 p.m. Eastern / Pacific) and “Who is the Mask?” (8:30 pm ET / PT) will also have special episodes during the broadcast of the TeletonUSA in its edition of the year 2021.

Who will be the hosts of TeletonUSA 2021?

This year’s hosts include Univision personalities Rafael Araneda (Falling in love) Alejandra Espinoza (Our Latin Beauty), Raul Gonzalez (Wake up America, wake up on Sunday), Karla Martinez (Wake up America), Alan tacher (Wake up America) and Borja Voices (Digital Edition, First Impact) and Galilea Montijo (Today) from Televisa. Among the special guests will be Daniella Alvarez from the NBL jury, the television host Daisy baez, the motivational speaker Juanpi Dolande, singer and actress Sherlyn, and the television host Paul stanley.

Countless personalities from the Spanish-speaking entertainment industry will join the noble cause, including: Karina Banda, Carlos Calderón, Lindsay Casinelli, Migbelis Castellanos, María Antonieta Collins, Tony Dandrades, Chiqui Delgado, Raúl de Molina, Francisca, Michelle Galván, Jomari Goyso, Jackie Guerrido, Roberto Hernández, Maity Interiano, Clarissa Molina, Adriana Monsalve, Aleyda Ortiz, Satcha Pretto, Pablo Ramírez, Teresa Rodríguez, Carolina Sarassa, Pamela Silva, Lourdes Stephen, Chef Yisus and Iván Zamorano.