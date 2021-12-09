The 3 things Lakers must do to avoid failure according to Magic Johnson

With three key steps, Earvin Magic Johnson gave the strategy to LeBron James and company so that the Los Angeles Lakers does not fail in the NBA season 2021-22.

It is an authorized word. Performance of Los angeles lakers In the season NBA 2021-22 was analyzed by the living legend Earvin magic johnson and with a clarity that only great basketball players can have, he gave Lebron James and company the strategy so that this campaign does not end in failure.

Phew! The Lakers sighed in relief with a resounding victory over the Boston Celtics by 117 to 102 points and Magic did not hesitate to recognize the best performance of the team. ‘Big-3’ Los Angeles team: LeBron scored 30 points, while Russell westbrook and Anthony Davis they were reported with 24 and 17, respectively.

Magic Johnson played 13 seasons with Los angeles lakers, won five titles, was the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) three times and averaged 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 11.2 assists per game. It is a voice more than authorized when it comes to the Californian team!

Applying the sports adage that good defense wins championships, Earvin Magic Johnson gave Lebron James and company the three keys for the Los Angeles Lakers to avoid failure and make the NBA 2021-22 season a winning season.

The three things Lakers must do if they want to avoid failure according to Magic Johnson

“If the Lakers are going to change their season, there are 3 things they need to do on defense. First, they must play better individual defense. Second, play better team defense, and third, transition. They must improve their transition defense! “said Magic Johnson.