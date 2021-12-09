The benefits of culinary medicine

So far, more than one scientific investigation has found that many of the risk factors for illness and death are related to poor diet. From diabetes and obesity, to hypertension, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s and kidney dysfunction, among many others.

In fact, it has been found, for example, that consuming red meat and saturated fat in excess, not including enough fruits and vegetables in the daily diet, having little or no physical activity and not having a balanced diet all negatively influence people’s health.

Puerto Rico is not the exception to these risks. According to studies on the island, it is estimated that one in five people has diabetes – about 600,000 people. While the prevalence of obesity and overweight in the population is already approximately 66.5%, which is considered a serious public health problem. This, not to mention that high blood pressure continues to increase, as well as kidney and cardiovascular disease, different types of cancer and Alzheimer’s.

Are there ways to tackle this situation? Why is it important for people to understand the relationship between what they eat and the development of disease? What is needed to educate the population about the importance of a good diet?

A new concept of medicine, known as “culinary medicine”Could be the answer to help health professionals in the treatment of these chronic diseases. This is what Dr. Francisco José Zayas believes, who at the moment is the only one on the island who has a certification in culinary medicine.

“It is a relatively new concept that is beginning in the United States and there are certain medical school programs and residency programs that are beginning to incorporate culinary medicine into their curricula, but there is still a long way to go. It is a new field in health sciences that is based on scientific evidence and combines gastronomic art and medical sciences ”, explains the doctor, who believes that it is an alternative that serves as a method of prevention and treatment of chronic diseases.

In fact, he explains that in culinary medicine, doctors take cooking courses so that, in turn, they can teach their patients about meals that can be prepared for the entire week. “It is a very individual culinary medicine because the needs of each patient are different.”

This also includes education on the consumption of healthy foods and a balanced diet that is adjusted to the socioeconomic conditions of each patient. “Culinary medicine is not a substitute for traditional medicine, it is a complement. We as doctors have the opportunity to see our patients in the office and guide them directly ”, the general practitioner abounds.

It also highlights that there are studies that have shown that doctors who make recommendations and teach their patients about changes in diet, are more easily put into practice. The problem, Dr. Zayas adds, is that medical schools right now don’t have a good nutrition curriculum for medical students.

“And when these doctors have patients with, for example, cardiovascular disease, they tell them that they have to eat a healthy diet, but the patient leaves the office and does not know what diet they are going to do. With culinary medicine you can be more oriented to help the patient in their diet so that they can achieve better health “, adds the also researcher, who develops a virtual page on culinary medicine in which he wants to continue educating on the subject; in addition to all the information that you provide through your page and your account on Facebook and Instagram.

“I have some projects that I am working on little by little. What I want is to educate because our diet promotes disease, there are no ways to defend it. But there are ways to modify our Puerto Rican cuisine to make it a more Mediterranean diet. That’s what I want to do, teach people how with the products we have and eat every day we can be healthy, which is possible, ”says Zayas, who founded the Institute of Culinary Medicine of the Caribbean (IMCC), in which offers educational content for the public.

With that in mind, he affirms that he wants to work in that line of education because he wants IMCC to be designated as “Healthy People 2030 Champion”, a seal granted by the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion of the United States Department of Health. United.

“You are recognized if as an individual or organization you work so that your community can achieve a life of health and well-being, free of chronic disease. That aligns perfectly with my goals and my patients. Education is very important for people to start taking steps to help them have a full life with health and well-being. Here you eat too much fried food and a large part of Puerto Ricans do not eat the required daily portion of fruits and vegetables, “warns the doctor, who completed his doctorate in medicine at Ponce Health Sciences University in 2018 and later worked as a scientific researcher for the Endocrinology Department of the Municipal Hospital of San Juan until 2020.

Wellness and health

Two concepts that go hand in hand and that, according to Dr. Zayas, are promoted in culinary medicine. However, it indicates that it will depend on each patient and the goals they have, as well as their health conditions.

“Not everyone is ready to make all the changes, but culinary medicine supports him. For example, if a patient has high cholesterol, as a doctor I prescribe the cholesterol-lowering drug because we want to prevent complications and there is already enough science to show the benefits of these drugs. But it is also important to talk with that patient to find out what they are eating, what they know about nutrition in order to gradually work with their lifestyle”, Proposes and highlights that culinary medicine focuses on understanding how food works in the body, also attending to socio-cultural and gastronomy-related aspects.

A typical example, he describes, is the mother who works out every day, is in charge of making meals, keeping everything in order and the time, generally, is not enough for her to make healthy breakfasts or meals. Instead, it is easier to buy unhealthy food options, which can eventually lead to the development of disease.

However, the doctor points out that each disease has its process, therefore, the same diet will not necessarily serve everyone. “That is why each eating style must be personalized because we are all different and we all have our needs.”

“The main cause of obesity in the pediatric population, for example, is the excessive consumption of sugars and this comes from foods dense in calories and low in nutrition. It is all that is sold on machines in schools. Children get fed up with calories and they may have energy for a few hours, but there is no type of nutrition “, warns Zayas, who does not understand why, if the main cause of pediatric obesity is known, it is not directly attacked the problem and it prevents children from continuing to eat that in schools.

It mentions that there is a recent law to combat obesity in Puerto Rico that establishes that the State must guarantee the establishment of standards and guidelines on food safety to ensure the protection of people’s health in relation to food, as well as to to establish the bases to promote healthy habits that allow to fight against obesity.

“The government already has its positions on this, what we have to do is act. We already know the reason why our children are gaining weight, we know the consequences of obesity and how people are dying earlier and getting sicker because of the way they are eating ”, emphasizes the doctor , who believes that a greater and more immediate change is to remove what causes the problem, removing what is unhealthy.

That is why he says he is working on a bill with legislator Domingo Torres García to establish a law that prohibits the sale of high-calorie and low-nutritional-value foods in schools in Puerto Rico.

You can follow Dr. Zayas on his Facebook profile: https://www.facebook.com/unChefMD/ or send a message to unchefmd@gmail.com or visit his page www.unchefmd.com