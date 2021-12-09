The Council of State approves a new decree-law ›Cuba› Granma

The Council of State approved a new decree-law on Wednesday, in a session that was attended by the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and which was headed by the head of the National Assembly of People’s Power, Esteban Lazo Hernández.

As published by the website of the Cuban Parliament, Miguel Mario Cabrera Castellanos, head of the Directorate of State and Government Staff, presented the proposed normative provision amending Article 18, Decree-Law No. 13 on the Work System with the State and Government cadres and their reservations, dated June 18, 2020. The new legal text establishes that the performance of a cadre position by a person who possesses another citizenship may, exceptionally, be approved by the President of the Republic , in addition to the Cuban, at the proposal of the corresponding authority, except in the cases provided for in the law.

The Council of State also analyzed the four draft laws that will be submitted to the deputies for consideration in the Eighth Ordinary Period of Sessions of the IX Legislature of the Cuban Parliament, convened as of December 21.

Rubén Remigio Ferro, president of the People’s Supreme Court, explained the peculiarities of the draft laws of the Military Courts and the Military Criminal Process; Samuel Rodiles Planas, head of the National Institute of Territorial Planning and Urban Planning, detailed the proposed normative provision of the territorial and urban planning and land management; and Oscar Silvera Martínez, Minister of Justice, presented the draft Family Code, with the aim of submitting it to the deputies for consideration, prior to the popular consultation that must be held on the latter, in compliance with the eleventh transitory provision. of the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba.

The four projects were previously analyzed and debated by the deputies via videoconference, or in person in the case of residents of Havana, between December 7 and 8.