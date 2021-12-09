The exchange that America and Tigres could put together

Madrigal and Córdova trying to take the ball from Quiñones

December 09, 2021 · 09:22 am

The Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 It is about to end and the rumors about stove football are at their best, in that tenor, Tigers I would be interested in doing an exchange with him America club by a central defender in exchange for a left winger.

Quiñones in exchange for Bruno Valdez

America I would already have tied to Diego Valdes for him Closing 2022, after reaching an agreement with the directive of Santos Laguna and with the Andean player; however, there would still be one winger on the right and a central defender, positions that the strategist wishes to shore up. Santiago Solari.

For its part, Tigers He is also looking for a central defender and would be after Bruno valdez, player who knows perfectly Miguel Herrera, so they would be willing to negotiate an exchange, as disclosed W Sports, since the strategist wants to have the player of the Eagles for the next tournament.

According to the quoted medium, Tigers and Miguel Herrera they want to be reinforced with Bruno valdez, a footballer who has been harshly criticized by the Azulcrema fans, and for this they would offer in exchange to Luis Quinones, who plays as a left winger and could contribute a lot to the offensive of the box Coapa.

The exchange between Tigers and America It does not look so crazy since they are positions that both groups are looking for; however, Eagles they have an excess of foreigners because so far only Nicolas Castillo has left the club and still need to find an accommodation for Ibarra, Benedetti and Suarez.

In accordance with Transfermarkt, Luis Quiñones it has a market value of 3 million euros, 2 million less than what it is worth Bruno valdez, who is also the second highest paid player of the Eagles. During the Opening 2021, the Colombian played 20 games, scored 3 goals and gave 4 assists.

