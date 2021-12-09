The favorite candidates to win Miss Universe, according to missologists

The race for the crown to Miss Universe 2021 has already started and there are many who are making bets on the representative of the country that will be crowned this year. The contest will take place next Sunday, December 12 in Israel and several Latinas are listed as possible finalists and one of them the winner. Who are the favorites? Everything will depend on who makes the list, these are the candidates that are repeated the most. Miss Paraguay – Nadia Ferreira The 22-year-old model is one of this year’s big Latina favorites. According to the Telemundo poll, the public indicated that it is very likely that the representative of Paraguay will be the second finalist in the contest.

Miss Puerto Rico-Michelle Colón The Puerto Rican of Dominican origin considers herself an ecologist, and belongs to the Scuba Dogs Society association. He is 21 years old and studies Biology and Premedicine.

Miss Venezuela – Luiseth Materán Although the 25-year-old Venezuelan is among the most popular, the public who participated in the Telemundo poll does not believe that she will enter the Top 3 of finalists. Graduated with honors from the career of Social Communication at the Andrés Bello Catholic University, Materán is the fourth representative in the history of the country chosen by designation.

Miss Thailand- Anchilee Scott The 22-year-old model graduated from the University of Sydney. She specialized in sociology and is interested in understanding societies and their progression. Scott started a social media campaign called #RealSizeBeauty to address built-in beauty standards and undermine standards that come within Thailand. According to the Telemundo survey, the public pointed out that it is very likely that the representative of Thailand will be crowned as the most beautiful.

Miss Belgium | Kedist Deltour One of the strongest candidates in Europe is this 24-year-old girl, her story of overcoming has gone viral and has managed to move millions, as she was born and raised in difficult conditions in Ethiopia and was later adopted along with her siblings by a Belgian family.

Miss Brazil – Teresa Santos Teresa Santos is a final year student of Psychology, an entrepreneur in the jewelry business and a model. Born and raised in the northeast of Brazil, she grew up in contact with nature and therefore firmly believes in sustainability.

Miss Costa Rica – Valeria Rees The 28-year-old model is a law student. He has a foundation called the Open Cage Foundation, which helps girls, women and adolescents to treat their eating disorders.

Miss Philippines – Beatrice Luigi Gómez This nation has always managed to place itself among the favorites and this time it is no exception, the 26-year-old has been classified as one of the most interesting contenders in the contest.

Miss Chile- Antonia Figueroa The 26-year-old model rose to fame in 2019, when she had her part in Master Chef. In addition to being a civil environmental engineer, she has experience in beauty pageants.

Miss Portugal-Oricia Dominguez He was born and raised in Venezuela. However, he has Spanish and Portuguese nationality. “I am trying very hard to take advantage of this opportunity, to be able to connect with many people that I know will help me in the future with my career in fashion. This is a platform that I want to get the most out of, ”said the 27-year-old model, according to Publimetro México.

Miss South Africa- Lalela Mswane The 24-year-old lawyer is looking to give South Africa its third Miss Universe crown. However, your country’s government disagrees with your participation, as South Africa opposes Israel’s invasions of Palestine, and the contest will take place on Hebrew territory.

Colombia – Valeria Ayos Bossa She is a model and social communicator from Cartagena crowned last October as Miss Universe Colombia. The 27-year-old Colombian stomps in the competition and has been showing why she is one of the favorites to win the title.

Miss Argentina | Juliet Garcia Her experience in modeling at the international level has earned her a pass to the beauty pageant, where although missologists do not see her as a finalist, she does enter the list of the strongest opponents.

Elle Smith (23), United States A reporter for WHAS-TV, the ABC affiliate in Louisville, USA, she graduated from the University of Kentucky with a BA in television journalism and a specialization in Political Science. He will represent the United States in the contest. If he wins, he will hand over the title to Caitlyn Vogel, Miss North Dakota, first runner-up.

Miss Spain, Sarah Loinaz A natural elegance, a sublime beauty, a perfect body and a face with exotic features, a family heritage with Arab origins. At just 23 years old, she has already worked as a model for more than nine.

Most of the Missosology, Global Beauties and Miss Universe Predictions and Telemundo portals have as favorites: Miss Brazil, Teresa Santos; Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira; Miss Spain, Sarah Loinaz; and Miss Venezuela, Luiseth Materan. Also Miss Colombia, Valeria Ayos; Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu; Miss Puerto Rico, Michelle Marie Colon; The Philippines, Beatrice Luigi Gómez; Miss Chile, Antonia Figueroa; and Miss Argentina, Julieta García. Miss Universe will take place this Sunday, December 12; It can be seen on the international channels of Telemundo and Fox and in the country on Telecentro, channel 13. You can vote here for your favorite.