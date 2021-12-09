The FBI arrests the mayor of Guaynabo, Ángel Pérez, for public corruption

Carolina – The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI, in English) executed this morning two new arrests for public corruption among which is the mayor of Guaynabo, Angel Perez.

While, the second arrested was Radamés Benítez Cardona, who works as a special assistant to the mayor of Trujillo Alto, José Luis Cruz Cruz.

Pérez’s arrest was made at his residence in Guaynabo, sources from this medium reported. Meanwhile, Benítez Cardona’s was held at his home in the Parque Escorial complex, in Carolina.

The federal prosecutor for the District of Puerto Rico, Stephen Muldrowexplained that the arrests are added to the same corruption scheme for which the former mayor of Cataño Félix “el Cano” Delgado Montalvo pleaded guilty.

Guaynabo Mayor Ángel Pérez was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday, December 9, 2021. (Teresa Canino Rivera)

Pérez began his political career as president of the Youth of the New Progressive Party (PNP). In the photo he greets former Governor Ricardo Rosselló. (Archive)

In 2017, he became mayor of Guaynabo through primaries, following the sexual harassment scandal against Héctor O’Neill. (Archive)

Pérez surpassed Senator Carmelo Ríos in the PNP primaries, with 69.95% of the favor of the Guaynabo electorate. (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

His campaign was focused, then, on repudiating O’Neill’s actions and ensuring that he would maintain a healthy municipal administration. (Teresa Canino Rivera)

In 2020, he faced primaries in his bid to remain in the municipal seat, comfortably surpassing his PNP contenders. (Archive)

Pérez’s election as mayor of Guaynabo was publicly questioned because he allegedly did not reside in the municipality. (Teresa Canino Rivera)

At the time of his arrest, Pérez was in his second four-year term in command of Guaynabo. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)

In the photo Pérez accompanies Governor Pedro Pierluisi. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)

In 2004, for the general elections, Pérez was elected representative of the PNP. (Archive)

Pérez filled the vacancy of Representative for District 6, Wilson Soto. (Archive)

He was president of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)

The now-suspended mayor was re-elected to a second term as a representative in the 2008 general elections. (Juan Luis Martínez Pérez)

During his time in the Legislature, he met his wife, the then PNP representative Liza Fernández. (Archive)

In addition to being the mayor of Guaynabo, Pérez presided over the Federation of Mayors, which groups together the municipal executives of the PNP. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)

The mayor of Guaynabo with Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González. (Archive)

Pérez was set $ 10,000 bail on three counts of conspiracy, bribery and extortion. (Ricky Reyes)

The special election to replace Pérez as mayor of Guaynabo will be on January 8. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)

Muldrow explained that the corrupt scheme includes as figures the companies Waste Collection and JR Asphalt, whose owners were Oscar Santamaría and Raymond Rodríguez, respectively.

“The mayor was involved in a bribery conspiracy from 2019 to May 2021 received and accepted payment of five thousand dollars on several occasions from individual A (Oscar Santamaría)”he explained.

“In exchange for the bribe (Ángel Pérez) agreed to grant and retain contracts for company A. He made sure that the company’s invoices were paid promptly,” he added.

As for Benítez Cardona, Muldrow noted that he was involved in a similar pattern of bribery that included a $ 0.75 payment agreement for 23,000 homes from which the Waste Collection collected trash. At the end of the month, the executive aide of the Municipality of Trujillo Alto received $ 17,250.

Both Pérez Otero and Benítez Cardona face five years in prison on the charge of bribery to receive kickbacks (kickbacks), 10 years in prison for bribery and 20 years in prison for extortion.

The prosecutor assured that to prove the charges they have the following evidence: call recordings; video recordings; text messages; surveillance videos; contracts and modifications; payment invoices; photographs of money for bribes; witness testimonies and checks.

Pérez, who took the municipal seat of Guaynabo after the resignation of Héctor O’neill, is also the president of the Federation of Mayors, which groups together all those affiliated with the New Progressive Party (PNP).

Governor Pedro Pierluisi reacted with surprise to the arrest and stated that he is disappointed and “extremely upset” by the allegations against Pérez Otero.

“Given this serious situation, I demand that you leave the position of mayor immediately, as well as the presidency of the Federation of Mayors and any leadership position in the PNP”, Pierluisi added.

For his part, the mayor of Trujillo Alto alleged that he was surprised by the arrest of his right hand and assured that he will ensure the continuation of the municipality’s work.

“I am extremely surprised by what just happened. I deeply regret this situation, but corruption must be attacked wherever it comes from. Given what happened this morning, I have given instructions to proceed with a summary suspension (of Benítez Cardona) and we have to wait for the due process of law”, Stated the mayor in a written communication.

This newspaper called several times the secretary of the New Progressive Party (PNP), Carmelo Rios, but the calls were not answered.

The new day learned that the completion of the arrests was the result of the documents that were unsealed yesterday on the plea agreement for corruption of the contractors Oscar Santamaría and Raymond Rodríguez.

Santamaría was president of Waste Collection, while Villegas-Vargas and Rodríguez were owners of JR Asphalt Inc .. Both companies are involved in a scheme of government corruption, bribes and kickbacksor illegal commissions) that had as a fundamental piece the former mayor of Cataño.

Both the former official and the three contractors pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

Sources of The new day They indicated that the objective of the federal prosecutor’s office in this case was not only against Delgado Montalvo, but against five other mayors and former mayors who allegedly received bribes or agreed to the granting of illegal contracts with the Waste Collection company.

Given that, Muldrow insisted that any public official who knows that he has committed a corrupt scheme surrender.

“Let public officials know that they will be investigated, prosecuted and subjected to the corresponding penalty for their actions. We encourage you to report any information for criminal activity. You can call the FBI at 787-987-6500, “he said.