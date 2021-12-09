The fifth victim of the eleventh massacre of the year reported in Cidra dies

One of the two people who were injured in the massacre in front of a business of Citron On Tuesday night he passed away this morning, Thursday, at the Río Piedras Medical Center.

The fifth fatality in the massacre was identified as Brian Álvarez, 24, of Gurabo.

The colonel Roberto rivera, Commissioner of the Auxiliary Secretariat for Criminal Investigations of the Police Bureau (SAIC), indicated that the young man did not have a criminal record and that he appears to be an innocent victim of the eleventh massacre of the year.

The investigation indicates that Álvarez was in the La Lomita business among the guests at the birthday party of the owner of the place.

“We understand that this young man may have been an innocent victim in the shooting,” he told The new day. “We understand that he had been invited as part of the birthday … He frequented the business, because he knows the owner’s son”.

The multiple murder was perpetrated in the business located in the Certenejas neighborhood, around 11:49 pm According to the Police, the men shot are linked to two recent murders committed in Cidra. All were armed and repelled the attack.

Regarding the condition of the other man who was shot in the foot, Rivera indicated that he would be discharged yesterday, Wednesday.

Colonel Rivera anticipated that the authorities are preparing to evaluate the recordings obtained to seek to obtain a description of the two vehicles in which the gunmen left the scene.

One of the victims was identified as Jonathan O’Neill Ortiz Castrodad, 27, who was on the list of the most wanted by the Police in the Caguas region. Ortiz was a suspect in several crimes, including the murder last Saturday of a young man in Cidra, who was buried on Monday.

They were also killed Andres Manuel Bonilla Rivera, Jose M. Delgado and Sebastian Figueroa Chamorro, who had a criminal record for aggravated robbery.