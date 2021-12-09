The Intel Alder Lake premiered in Germany with a market share of 11%

According to the latest data collected by Mindfactory, one of the largest computer stores in the country (the German PC components), the launch of the CPUs Intel Alder Lake It helped the company reach its highest share of the market in recent years, although it did not help excessively.

Combining all available Intel CPUs, in terms of sales during the month of November, the blue company achieved a market share of 30 percent compared to 70 percent of AMD, which for the red team is therefore the lowest share in recent years.

The Intel Alder Lake debuted in Germany with a market share of 11 percent, even surpassing the Rocket Lake platform (10%) and Comet Lake (8%). To the opposite side the AMD Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer), where only one generation was enough to exceed the sum of three generations of Intel accumulating 48% of sales during that month.

The Intel Core i7-12700K it was the best-selling model, just 880 units, followed by the Intel Core i5-12600K (780 units) and the top-of-the-range CPU, the Core i9-12900K (450 units). First is the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 4,820 units sold, what represents a growth of 136% compared to the previous month thanks to the price discounts that AMD made to welcome Intel.

Now we just have to wait to see how Alder Lake has done throughout this month, and how will it go from januaryAs more affordable ‘non-K’ CPUs enter the scene, the low-end (Intel Core i3), and cheaper motherboards are released, which will help boost sales. For now, the data is in AMD’s favor, as the vast majority of users preferred to take advantage of discounts in the face of renewed market competitiveness than to bet on the blue side.