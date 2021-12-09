The Mexican team wears the previous shield in a friendly against Chile

El Tri presented its new emblem last week, but in the match against La Roja they wore the traditional shield on their uniforms

AUSTIN – The Mexican team did not wear the new shield in the friendly match against Chile, which he presented on November 30 in a spectacular ceremony held at the Azteca Stadium.

Mexico faced Chile in a friendly duel. Imago7

The white t-shirt of Mexico presented the traditional emblem that was used for the last 10 years, a situation that was strange because the incorporation of the new logo was made immediate on all the platforms of the selection.

Each of the elements of the TricolorBoth players and coaching staff used the last logo, with the Aztec calendar. Also in the jacket that the footballers wore during the hymn ceremony, the previous shield could be seen.

The change in the shield was the seventh in history, this after he used one for the first time in 1930. With the new modification, the Tricolor changes shield almost every three World Cup cycles (13 years).

The eagle is the symbol that has endured on the shield of the Mexico National Team, from 1958 to the current modification. Before that date, the first logo of the Tri I did not have the bird, which is on the flag of Mexico, and it was only distinguished by containing green, white and red.