The particular anecdote of Úrsula Corberó with Madonna in the bathroom of an airplane

Admin 1 day ago Entertainment Leave a comment 32 Views

Úrsula Corberó is one of the most talented and beloved actresses of the moment. A few days ago the last part of ‘La Casa de Papel’ was released and it was a success. In the last hours, the native of San Pedro de Vilamajor was in the Jimmy Fallon program ‘The Tonight Show’ and gave what to talk about.

One of the anecdotes that stood out the most was when Ursula He said that he met Madonna on a plane trip from Los Angeles to Madrid. They both made eye contact on the way to the bathroom. The singer sat next to him and said: “I just wanted to tell you that I’m a big fan of yours, I love Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) and ‘Tokio’ is my favorite character”.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Complaints in bulk after delay to enter the Bad Bunny concert: “I’m selling the ticket offices, I’m leaving”

Although it had been announced that the event would begin around 8:00 pm, citizens began …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved