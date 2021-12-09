The particular anecdote of Úrsula Corberó with Madonna in the bathroom of an airplane

Úrsula Corberó is one of the most talented and beloved actresses of the moment. A few days ago the last part of ‘La Casa de Papel’ was released and it was a success. In the last hours, the native of San Pedro de Vilamajor was in the Jimmy Fallon program ‘The Tonight Show’ and gave what to talk about.

One of the anecdotes that stood out the most was when Ursula He said that he met Madonna on a plane trip from Los Angeles to Madrid. They both made eye contact on the way to the bathroom. The singer sat next to him and said: “I just wanted to tell you that I’m a big fan of yours, I love Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) and ‘Tokio’ is my favorite character”.

Jimmy Fallon looked at the Spanish actress in total surprise and asked, “Are you kidding, Madonna told you that?” The artist who gave life to ‘Tokio’ acknowledged: “I tried to say something, but not a word came out.” The interpreter of ‘Like a Virgin’ asked him “Do you know who I am?” Corberó she was sincere: “It was embarrassing!”

Finally, the actress of ‘La Casa de Papel’ replied: “Of course I know who you are, you’re the fucking Madonna“. Both exchanged telephones. This was fundamental for Corberó. “After a while I received a message ….” You forgot your passport in your seat. So you can fly home thanks to Madonna, “confessed the actress.

Úrsula Corberó’s look for The Tonight Show. Source: @chinodarin

Jimmy Fallon was very surprised with the success of the Spanish. “La Casa de Papel ‘is the series of the moment. It is the new’ The Squid Game. If I had to invest all my chips in a series, it would be Money Heist. And she (Ursula Corberó) is the protagonist, “he told her.