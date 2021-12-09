The PGR will have $ 10 billion by 2022

A minimum budget of 10.5 billion pesos, for the year 2022, is the amount required by the Public Ministry to execute its strategic planning, develop its institutional strengthening projects and reinforce criminal prosecution in the country. In relation to this, yesterday, the Budget Director, José Rijo Presbot, reported that the reformulated budget with recent approval in the National Congress, grants 1,500 million additional pesos to the Public Ministry for this year 2021. Magistrate Miriam Germán Brito, Attorney General of the Republic, had exposed these difficulties to the Bilateral Commission of Congress that is studying the Public Expenditure Budget Bill for the year 2022. Already before, Judge Germán Brito had said that the precariousness of that body responsible for criminal policy and the prosecution of crimes and crimes is known. In this regard, he added: “Although up to now we have had support in the extreme needs,” an increase in the resources allocated is necessary to “achieve institutional strengthening and restructuring of the Public Ministry.” The magistrate explained to the congressmen, along with part of her technical team, the four main axes of her strategic planning.

Butt and rise

It indicated that the budget ceiling assigned to the Public Ministry, as it appears in the Financial Management Information System, is established at RD $ 8,399,310,777, which is why the body requested an increase of RD $ 2,105,070,792 from the Ministry of Finance, which would increase at 10,504,381,569.

Although the current administration understands the limitations that the Covid-19 pandemic could impose on all countries, “the Dominican Republic will make the required efforts to continue strengthening the Public Ministry.”

The four axes

Regarding strategic planning for 2022, he explained that it is based on four axes: strengthening institutional management, developing an effective criminal prosecution with high technical and quality standards, enabling the physical infrastructure, information technology and operations and services, and optimizing compliance with the legal regulations of the Public Ministry, the Penitentiary System and the National Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Administratively, he highlighted the payment of the food supply agreement to prisons, on December 22, 2020, and the monitoring of the programs established by Law 133-11, Organic of the Public Ministry.

Projections

More transparency

Vilma Pérez, who accompanied Germán Brito before the congressmen, highlighted that, even with the expected increase, the MP would remain below 1.44% of the National Budget. He indicated that, with the increase of more than 2,000 million pesos, the institution will be able to develop transformation processes that will make it “more transparent, more functional and in the face of new times.”