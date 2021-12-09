Have played with one of the players who changed the game in the NBA and directing a basketball player who made long distances his best ally is a privilege that can only be enjoyed Steve Kerr. The coach of Golden state warriors was encouraged to reveal the player most similar to Michael Jordan.

Kerr shared five seasons and won three titles with Jordan in the Chicago Bulls. Steve experienced Michael’s maximized competitiveness firsthand and this made him more than an authoritative word to compare MJ to one of his Warriors coaches.

Every time Stephen Curry steps on an NBA court, the spectacle is guaranteed and he has made such incredible shots, plays and assists that Steve Kerr did not hesitate to compare him to Michael Jordan in an unmissable statement.

This is not the first time that Kerr has compared Curry to Michael Jordan and in Steve’s file of statements came to light some words that perfectly portray who is the player most similar to MJ in the current NBA. It is more than clear!

The player most similar to Michael Jordan according to Steve Kerr is Stephen Curry

“I think the focus on being cool. The daily exercise of trying to improve even when you are already the best. That is what separates the great players from the talented and good ”, stated Steve Kerr on the comparison between Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan.