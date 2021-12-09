The player that Pumas did not value and could now reinforce Toluca

Pumas players celebrating a goal

December 09, 2021 11:00 am

The movements are with everything in the stove football of the MX League and Toluca could be reinforced for the Closing 2022 with an item that was not valued at Pumas and had a good time Expansion League, is about Juan Jose Miguel, who had an outstanding performance with him Tlaxcala.

Canterano de Pumas would become a chorizo ​​reinforcement

Jose Juan Miguel emerged from the quarry of Pumas, unfortunately failed to clinch a starting spot in the first team and was sent to the Expansion League, where he militated for him Celaya and rebounded with the Tlaxcala, it even sounded as a reinforcement of the America club sometime.

During the Opening 2021, the 24-year-old pivot played 9 games and scored a goal, according to data from Transfermarkt. In accordance with Brian Sales, journalist of the THIS, the Mexican team would open the doors to the university youth squad for the tournament Closing 2022.

“Juan Jose Miguel is an option for Toluca. It can arrive to generate internal competition with Claudio baeza, after the departure of Gallito Vázques and Antonio Rios. Did things well in Celaya and after his injury he adapted to the Tlaxcala“, the communicator published on his social networks.

