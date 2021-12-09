The story of the boy who became one of the most feared hackers – Technology News – Technology

When Kevin Mitnick He decided to enter the cybernetic grading system of his school in California, United States out of ‘curiosity’, he never thought that he was defining, at the age of 16, the course of his life.

From that moment, in which they say that he did not even alter his notes, he became one of the ‘hackers‘most feared on the planet.

Due to his ability to violate computer security systems, while mocking the North American authorities who were looking for him, he was cataloged by the Anglo-Saxon press as the ‘world’s most famous hacker’.

In 1995, after adding violations of the FBI networks and brands such as Motorola and Apple to his file, he was captured in the state of North Carolina.

Despite considering himself simply a “computer addict”, he remained in prison until the beginning of the new millennium, when he was released amidst a social movement in his favor under the banner “Free Kevin”.

Currently, he has his own security firm and, although it is difficult for some to digest, he is still a ‘hacker’.

In his words: an “ethical ‘hacker'”.

The beginnings of a hacker

About his beginnings in the breach of systems, Mitnick himself says on his website that it was due to his “courage to obtain unauthorized access to certain confidential information.”

Over time, that “courage” solidified to the point that he dedicated himself entirely to officiating as a ‘hacker’.

US newspapers fearfully recorded his forays into state and private networks in the mid-1980s.

They referred to him by the nicknames of the ‘Jackal of the Red’ or the ‘Condor’.

Mitnick would have started his activity as a ‘hacker’ at the age of 16. Photo: @ kevinmitnick.oficial

In 1988, at age 31, as reported by the FBI, he was convicted by federal authorities in Los Angeles, California, “for stealing computer programs and entering corporate networks.”

Back then, it is said that he was sentenced to one year in jail.

Then, accused of hacking into the century-old Pacific Bell telephone company, they imposed another arrest warrant on him.

To evade it, according to his website, he used “false identities and fled from city to city.”

Their escape ended on February 15, 1995.

That day, the authorities came to his home and captured him with at least 100 cloned cell phone codes.

That was the beginning of his second ‘bath of fame’.

In prison: without technology, but with social support

Mitnick was held until mid-2000.

As has been said, during all that time, he was forbidden any access to cell phones and computers.

“The prosecutor even said that they prohibited me from accessing any phone because he said that whistling on my cell phone could cause a nuclear war”, quoted ‘El País’.

The most striking thing is that, after in 1999 the renowned ‘hacker’ accepted the charges of ‘electronic fraud’, ‘computer fraud’ and ‘illegally intercepting a cable communication’, a kind of social movement was formed to clamor for his Liberty.

“Free Kevin” it was its main banner and “Why isn’t the FBI going after real criminals”, one of its most popular proclamations.

Kevin Mitnick, pictured, poses with one of the notices from his supporters while in prison.

Finally, Kevin Mitnick was released with an initial command that prevented him from playing any computer keyboard.

As he told in past interviews, his first job after leaving prison was on a local radio station giving “instructions” for others to handle the computer equipment.

Some time later, around 2003, that restriction was lifted and he was able to return to his adventures.

Now in the ‘limits’ allowed by legality.

An ‘ethical hacker’

After all the stir caused by his case, about which movies and books have been made, Mitnick launched his own cybersecurity firm.

The name, as ordered by the weight of its global recognition, bears his surname: ‘Mitnicksecurity’.

Today, he says, he continues to do what he loves: “spot security flaws.”

Only now he advises various companies and governments worldwide.

“I help my clients instead of causing them harm”, he told ‘El País’ in 2008.

On the computer science subjects, the man of today 58 years has written at least four books. In addition, his talks have been unavoidable at major technological events.

In 2008, for example, he visited Colombia at the II International Forum on Business Technology Security.

Kevin Mitnick was in September 2008 at the Hotel Tequendama, in Bogotá.

His image, after years of the same amount of accusations and support, seems to be a good reflection of the turn that computer security has taken with the rise of new technologies.

“I’m still a ‘hacker’, but an ethical ‘hacker’. Simply, times change and, although I maintain the same spirit as when I was young and dedicated myself to bursting the networks of large corporations, it can be said that I have matured, “Mitnick closed in his dialogue with ‘El País’.

