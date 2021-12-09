They are ALL the handsome sons of Hernán Hernández from Los Tigres del Norte | PHOTOS

In recent weeks, people have become more interested in various celebrities who in the past managed to captivate the public, such as Los Tigres del Norte, who have managed to establish themselves as one of the most important and representative bands in Mexico.

Let us remember that Los Tigres del Norte through their songs and lyrics, have told stories based on real life, specifically on society and its negative side, just as they do with issues about immigration, robberies, drug trafficking, love and heartbreak.

Under this panorama, it is also important to remember that the thousands of followers of this emblematic group of Mexican music that has established itself as one of the most loved by the public.

Who are the children of Hernán Hernández

They are the sons of Hernán Hernández who heads this group; His sons Raúl and Giovanni have decided to follow in the footsteps of their father, who leads Los Tigres del Norte through music, combining sounds to bring Popteño to life and follow their father’s legacy but with a more innovative genre for new generations. .

This is how the pair of young people have decided with other members of the group to follow in their father’s footsteps with norteño music, working the pop genre with hip-hop, thus sounding more youthful and festive music and themes for the public.

The North Tigers

The duo of brothers has already gained great popularity and affection from the public as his father has done through several years, thus offering various presentations around the world, consolidating as one of the most loved bands by the Mexican public, especially by those who grew up listening to the tigers of the North.

Hernán Hernández Angulo was born on July 22, 1958; is a singer, bassist, who was born in Mocorito, Mexico, who from a very young age was interested in music, being then one of the founding members of Los Tigres del Norte, alongside his brothers Jorge and Rául, as well as his cousin Óscar .

