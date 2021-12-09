They ask to audit licensees for the undocumented in NY after fraud report – Telemundo New York (47)

Republican Sen. Daphne Jordan and Saratoga County Clerk Craig Hayner are calling for greater scrutiny of the Green Light Act granting driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants in New York, following reports of fraud.

Jordan noted in a statement the need to “correct identified deficiencies, protect public safety and save taxpayers money.”

The Times Union reported last month that the New York Office of the Inspector General is investigating an alleged corruption scheme within the Department of Motor Vehicles, which would have facilitated the illegal obtaining of driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants.

Residents of other states, including other countries, used the card to establish a false residence in New York and thus be able to fraudulently claim payments from the Excluded Workers Fund, according to the investigation.

In addition, the licensing program that was enacted during the pandemic, which allowed residents to take driver’s license exams online, would have been exploited by scammers to evade DMV safety. Undocumented immigrants would have been paying up to $ 3,000 or more to have someone take the theoretical driving license tests for them, which is classified as fraud.

According to the Union, DMV employees revealed that large numbers of applicants cheated or paid thousands of dollars for others to take the authorized online home tests last year. Typically, the 50-question online test drive takes approximately 45-60 minutes to complete. However, DMV workers have reported that people who take the tests online complete them with perfect scores in less than seven minutes.

The Times Union report also noted that nearly 30% of DMV test takers were flagged for cheating, and nearly half of them took a retest and subsequently failed.

New York’s Green Light Act granted state driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants in June 2019, among other provisions. But Jordan and Secretary Hayner opposed the measure even before it was passed. Both pointed out “deficiencies that would endanger public safety.”

According to the senator, the language of the law “opens the door to electoral fraud, bank fraud and identity theft.” It also warns that “it could allow criminals to obtain a license after their actual license has been revoked.”

Jordan and Hayner are calling for all online permit tests going back to August 2021, when much of the fraud was identified, especially for people who passed the tests in seven minutes or less.

They also ask to audit all Green Light Law applicants who currently have a standard permit / license and check how many are registered to vote.

The senator also demanded to audit all the documentation used by all applicants for the Green Light Law and the permits that have been processed since it came into force.

Jordan also raises Senate Bill S.4447A, which would create a “privileged driver’s license” for individuals applying for a New York State driver’s license with alternative forms of identification. The measure would separate the type of privileged driver’s license from standard driver’s licenses and would establish that privileged driver’s licenses cannot be used for identification purposes.

The purpose, according to Jordan, “is to ensure that New York State driver’s licenses cannot be used for false identification, which has numerous negative ramifications for public safety.”

The measure would also amend the State Elections Law by establishing that the voter records included with driver’s licenses require applicants to provide their social security number, to “ensure that undocumented immigrants cannot register to vote while applying for a license. driving privilege, including written and electronic forms ”.