They find the “greatest evidence so far” of a crucifixion in the United Kingdom of the Roman era

Nail in the heel bone

It was an “almost unique” find, said several archaeologists who have had access to the excavations.

One of the earliest evidences of the crucifixion by the Romans was found in a town in the heart of the United Kingdom.

The skeleton of a man with a nail through his heel was found in the town of Fenstanton, about 115 kilometers north of London.

Cambridge University bone expert Corinne Duhig said the find is “unique” at a site that was recently identified as an ancient Roman settlement.

The expert pointed out that even in the United Kingdom “its inhabitants could not avoid one of the most cruel punishments imposed by the Romans.”

