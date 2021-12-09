They publish a video of Mayeli Alonso drunk. The ex of Lupillo Rivera showed even the extensions

Few days ago Mayeli Alonso, a former Lupillo Rivera, posted a video from an Uber where she was apparently drunk. In it, she told how her friends and family had prepared a surprise for her for her recent birthday. Reason for attending a concert and admitted that: “He had run out of glasses, but that she very responsibly: “She does not drink and drive.”

As she narrated the story for her Instagram and told the Uber driver, her own Mayeli alonso He said that a woman approached him and told him that they had recorded her at what Lupillo Rivera’s ex replied: “It’s worth seeing *** if they record me drunk …” and he made it clear that was why he was publishing his version of events. As it was expected, the video has already come to light and one of the people who shared it was the renowned journalist Javier Ceriani, host of Chisme No Like. In it, Mayeli Alonso is seen somewhat drunk and also a woman who is close to her fixing her hair so that she does not show the extensions.

The good news is that this did not represent a problem for the businesswoman, who already knew in advance that she had been recorded and who also very honestly let her fans and followers know what happened. TO Mayeli alonso She was very happy and having a pleasant time in the company of loved ones.

Regarding her separation from her ex Jesus Mendoza, whom he allegedly caught red-handed, it is known that this represented a big problem for the couple. They both claimed that they had brought their relationship to an end. However, on Mayeli’s birthday, the singer published a tender message next to her father in which he sent her congratulations. Already later, the own Mayeli alonso He uploaded some stories to his Instagram account in which he saw himself having dinner with Jesús Mendoza and showing off the gift he gave him, which was a huge bouquet of roses.

