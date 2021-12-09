They set a bond of $ 10,000 to the mayor of Guaynabo, Ángel Pérez

The federal court set a bond of $ 10,000 “secured” to the mayor of Guaynabo, Ángel Pérez, after being arrested this morning on corruption charges brought against him by a federal grand jury.

Pérez appeared at the initial hearing before Magistrate Bruce J. McGiverin via videoconference.

Was represented by the lawyer Osvaldo Carlo. Meanwhile, for the Public Ministry was Scott H. Anderson.

Before the hearing, the federal prosecutor’s office had submitted a request that the court set a bond of $ 50,000 “insured”, noting that the defendant has the resources to pay the amount. “Insured” means that the defendant has to pay the amount and not lend it through his signature.

Meanwhile, the Probation Office recommended that the bond be $ 10,000 “uninsured.” The attorney defended the recommendation of the Probation Office and argued that it is not a risk to the community or a flight risk.

“It is not a violent crime. He has no criminal record. His contacts are with the local community. Their children and relatives reside in Puerto Rico, so it is not a flight risk ”, stated Carlo.

The magistrate, then, set the bail of $ 10,000 “insured” and has ten days to pay it. The indictment reading hearing will be on December 23.

A federal grand jury indicted Pérez Otero, who is also president of the Federation of Mayors of Puerto Rico, with three federal charges. The case was assigned to federal judge Aida Delgado.

The charges accuse him of conspiring, bribery and extortion. The charges carry a maximum of five years, ten years and 20 years in prison, respectively.

Photograph of a check issued by the municipality of Guaynabo in payment for contractual work. (Capture)

According to the indictment, Pérez’s conspiracy began at the end of 2019 and lasted until May 2021. During that time, he received payments of $ 5,000 “on a regular basis.”

“The purpose of the conspiracy was for the defendant Pérez Otero to benefit and enrich himself by accepting bribes and illegal commissions from Individual A in exchange for securing municipal contracts with Company A when the opportunities presented themselves,” indicates a motion of the federal prosecutor’s office .

The indictment does not indicate the company or the individual, but The new day learned that today’s arrests are related to yesterday’s public disclosure of the indictment of businessman Oscar Santamaría.

Santamaría had contracts with Guaynabo through the Island Builders company for $ 2,396,751.

Before Pérez’s hearing, the initial hearing was held for the special assistant to the mayor of Trujillo Alto, Radamés Benítez, who was also arrested by the FBI this morning, but at his residence in Carolina.

A federal grand jury charged him with bribery, kickback and extortion, in a scheme similar to Pérez, according to the indictment that alleges the extortion conspiracy lasted from July 2017 to July this year.

Benítez was represented by attorney Michael Corona Muñoz, who informed the court that his client makes an allegation of “not guilty on each of the charges.” The case was assigned to federal judge Pedro Delgado.

The federal prosecution also requested $ 50,000 “insured”, but the Probation Office recommended $ 10,000 “uninsured.”

The lawyer indicated that he is not a threat to the community or a flight, while the prosecution argued that for the money received, he can pay the total.

The magistrate set a bond of $ 10,000 insured.