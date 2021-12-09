This is how Pablo Escobar wanted to take Michael Jackson to sing at the Naples farm and then kidnap him

The life of the Colombian drug trafficker and terrorist Pablo Escobar It has become quite a spectacle, because by telling his story and the things he was capable of in order to achieve his goals, he became a known and disowned character around the world. His decisions and the actions he took to become the most powerful drug trafficker in Colombia and the world have been portrayed in books and television series.

The figure of Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria is the object of study and those who were by his side and live to tell about it, relate the most unusual and macabre ideas of the man known as “The patron of evil”, who turned his Hacienda Napoles into everything that It happened to him, from a zoo, through a race track, a bullring, to a show arena.

Escobar invested millions of dollars in the land that is remembered for its welcome bow in which a small plane was perched and the legend “Hacienda Napoles”. Well, the place that witnessed their businesses and their murderous plans, also witnessed parties and meetings in which the capo did not hesitate to “invite” artists of the moment such as José Luis Perales, José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”, among others.

Michael Jackson and Pablo Escobar

According to what was related by the capo’s son, Sebastián Marroquín, in the early 1990s, while he was a teenager, one of his musical idols was precisely the “King of Pop” Michael Jackson. He says that tired of always seeing the same artists on the farm, he asked his father to bring one of international stature and released the name of the interpreter of “Thriller, Escobar accepted because he also liked the singer’s music.

But according to his son, the intention was not only to take him to Medellín, Colombia to offer a private performance, but his father planned to pay him the millions of dollars he charged, because of course he had enough to do so, and then kidnap him.

The intention was to ask the singer or his people for the amount of 60 million dollars to be able to release him and leave the farm. The Machiavellian idea of ​​the leader of the Medellín Cartel was not carried out thanks to the expropriation of the property that same year.

Currently the Hacienda Napoles is a theme park, it was opened to the public in April 2007 and the Memorial Museum was established on the 3,000-hectare site that honors the victims of drug trafficking violence, many of them in the hands of Pablo Escobar. .

KEEP READING

Juan Gabriel kissed Pablo Escobar at a Don Neto party: shocking revelation by Anabel Hernández