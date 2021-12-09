This is the transformation of Daisy Anahy, “La Patrona” and wife of Eduin Caz from Grupo Firme. She looks spectacular!

Daisy anahy is one of the most watched women today, the 27-year-old is the wife of Eduin caz, leader and vocalist of Firm Group, one of the most famous Mexican groups in the world.

The popularity of Daisy is increasing, daily more people join his number of followers to see what happens in his life, the moments he shares about Eduin Gerardo and Dhasia Geraldine, the children of the couple and also those who live next to her famous husband.

She has always been a very pretty woman, with a taste for fashion and a penchant for sports, especially dance and music. poledance, a practice that I was doing a few years ago.

After having her first child, Daisy continued with the work out and now that the little girl has arrived Geraldine who is just over a year old, the original from Sinaloa She decided to undergo surgery to help her body shape her figure and return to the shape it was before she had her two babies.

In addition to the aesthetic procedure, Daisy you are on an exercise regimen and in your stories of Instagram makes known what it has cost him to maintain and reach the results that he now boasts, that is why he applauds each achievement.

One of the things that motivates the young woman is to be able to carry out her routines with her personal trainer and with her husband Eduin Caz, as the two are encouraged to achieve their goals and reach the body of gods that they are already achieving.

The love story

Eduin and Daisy They met in 2009 during their adolescence, they started as boyfriends at school, at that time Eduin was just beginning to move in the world of regional Mexican music.

Eduin He has always expressed the love he has for his wife, he often uploads photographs with her and writes some romantic words to prove it and although recently it was said that there was another woman in the life of the musician, things were clarified because he said that everything was a lie and they only wanted to damage their relationship and their family.

When they started their relationship. Special

During your second pregnancy. @EduinCaz

After surgery. @EduinCaz

In New York. @anahydpg

