This Samsung Galaxy is close to 100 euros to become a bargain

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is yours for only 109 euros at AliExpress Plaza, a discount of more than 40 euros.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s It is one of the best Samsung phones that you can buy for about 100 euros. The reality is that the recommended sale price of its 3GB + 32GB version is 150 euros, but at the moment it plummets to 109 euros in AliExpress Plaza without the need to apply discount coupons.

Of course, you need to meet an essential condition to access this offer: be a new user in the store. If you have already made a purchase with your account, you just have to make a new one to buy the Galaxy A03s for 109 euros. Thus, for just over 100 euros you can buy or give a mobile phone with large screen and huge battery that you will not need the charger every so often.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A03s for only 109 euros

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is a cheap mobile with a nice matte back in blue. It is a large device, with a thickness of 9.1 millimeters and a weight of around 200 grams, although it is the price to pay to enjoy its extensive autonomy. If we talk about its screen, we must mention that it is a 6.3 inch LCD with HD + resolution, enough quality if you are looking for a basic phone for little money.

Your processor is eight cores at 2.3 GHz and 1.8 GHz, and is accompanied by 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage that you can expand by microSD. This equipment offers correct performance on a day-to-day basis, it is more than positive if you are looking to perform basic tasks, such as chatting on WhatsApp or watching videos on YouTube.

As for photography, the Galaxy A03s mounts a 13 MP main camera, the one that takes the best photographs. It also has two other 2 MP secondary sensors, one macro and one depth. We note that it is a cheap mobile also in its design, as it chooses to introduce the 5 MP front camera in the notch instead of a hole in the screen.

The jewel in the crown of this Samsung mobile is its autonomy, thanks to a 5,000 mAh battery that can offer up to two days of use without going through the charger. The Galaxy A03s is also a good buy for its side fingerprint reader, its Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and its USB-C port.

